Path to Publishing Workshop at Bookworm continues on Sunday

From left: Julie Kiddoo, Robert Castellino, Kristine Go and Josh Floyd will be guest speakers on Sunday.

Special to the Daily

Exploring publishing options for a manuscript can be overwhelming some days and seemingly impossible on others. But arming yourself with extra information, and knowing what you are looking for in a publisher, can make all the difference.

Local authors and industry experts this Sunday at the Bookworm in Edwards will present the second session in the Path to Publishing series, which gives attendees all the knowledge they need to take their manuscript from their desk to a bookstore shelf.

The Path to Publishing series began last month with a session that dove deep into the process of creating a shelf-ready book to sell to both publishers and stores. Session two takes the process a step further — how to actually find a publisher that’s the right fit both you and your book.

“There are so many options for getting your book into print and then sharing it with readers,” said Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm in Edwards. “We work with hundreds of authors every year to try to guide them on a path that’s good for their personality and their work.”

No one knows the importance of a good publishing fit more than Josh Floyd, Manager of Business Development for IngramSpark.

“There are a multitude of service providers available to Indie Authors these days. Some are extremely legit—some are extremely predatory,” said Floyd. “It’s more imperative than ever for an author to understand the industry.”

Floyd will be at the Bookworm to bring awareness to IngramSpark as a publishing option, along with local authors Robert Castellino (“Colorado Life and Light on the Land”) and Julie Kiddoo (“Bye-Polar”), and design agent Kristine Go (“Pattern Curator”).

“The world of publishing can be intimidating at the best of times,” said Magistro. “There are so many steps and options that authors can get lost in the process well before their work is ready to hit the shelves of their local bookstore or be listed online.”

The options are nearly endless, with self-publishing versus traditional publishing being a main focus of debate, and there are pros and cons to each.

“The goal for any author should be to be informed and educated when choosing publishing services, especially when it comes to spending one’s own money,” Floyd said. “As in any profession, one should strive to be a master of their craft.”

The final Path to Publishing session will be held in September and will provide hands-on tools for traditional and social media marketing, and share tips from successful local writers Jennifer Alsever (“Trinity Forest Series”) and Elyssa Nager (“Eli and Mort’s Epic Adventures”) and New York Times bestselling author John Shors (“Beneath a Marble Sky”), as well as publishing consultant Douglas Pfeiffer (Douglas Pfeiffer Consulting, LLC).

If you go …

What: Path to Publishing Workshop Series

When: Sunday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., Riverwalk at Edwards

Cost: $100 per session

More information: Call 970-926-7323 or visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com