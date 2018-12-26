Paying tribute to the best

From "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" to "Piano Man," hear some of Elton John and Billy Joel's most popular hits at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Neil Berg returns to the Vilar with Pianomen: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, his intimate tribute to two of the most iconic composers and performers of the 20th century.

Tickets are $68 and are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

During the show, audiences will be treated to both crowd pleasers and forgotten songs by Billy Joel and Elton John hailing from the last four decades. The set list includes such favorites as "Only the Good Die Young," "Your Song," "She's Always a Woman," "Tiny Dancer," "Candle in the Wind," "Bennie & The Jets," "New York State of Mind," "Captain Jack," "Crocodile Rock," "Rocket Man" and many more. The timeless songs will light up the stage as Berg, an award-winning composer, lyricist and producer, performs on piano while two incredible Broadway vocalists join him.

"As a rock 'n' roller in the 1970s, the story songs that I love so much came from such artists as Billy Joel and Elton John," Berg said. "It gives me such pleasure to get some of Broadway's great stars to join me. I wanted first not to try and pretend we were Elton John and Billy Joel. What we want to do is to tell the stories behind the songs."

Berg considers himself a historian.

"I want to tell anecdotes that people might not know about why those songs were written," Berg said. "They've heard the lyrics but they might not know what they mean."

Recommended Stories For You

Berg is the composer and co-lyricist of the award-winning new rock musical "THE 12," written with Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at the Denver Center. His other shows include the new Broadway-bound musical "Grumpy Old Men," which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. premiere at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, the hit off-Broadway musical "The Prince and the Pauper, Tim and Scrooge," which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in New York, and "The Man Who Would Be King."