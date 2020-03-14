PBS KIDS offering free daily newsletter to help parents with kids out of school

With schools across the country closing, including here in Eagle County, due to COVID-19, PBS KIDS is introducing a new newsletter with activities and tips for parents to use to play and learn at home. The daily newsletter will be sent from Monday to Friday, March 16-20.

The PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter will include special episodes, activities to do including crafts, recipes to try at home and more. Shows include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Wild Kratts,” “Pinkalicious & Peterrific” and more.

Subscribe online at http://public.pbs.org/PBSKIDSDaily?source=email.