PBS KIDS offering free daily newsletter to help parents with kids out of school
PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter starts Monday, March 16
With schools across the country closing, including here in Eagle County, due to COVID-19, PBS KIDS is introducing a new newsletter with activities and tips for parents to use to play and learn at home. The daily newsletter will be sent from Monday to Friday, March 16-20.
The PBS KIDS Daily Newsletter will include special episodes, activities to do including crafts, recipes to try at home and more. Shows include “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Wild Kratts,” “Pinkalicious & Peterrific” and more.
Subscribe online at http://public.pbs.org/PBSKIDSDaily?source=email.
