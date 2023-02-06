Internationally-acclaimed Peking Acrobats bring gravity-defying act to Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 8.

Courtesy photo

What: The Peking Acrobats When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Cost: Tickets start at $48, or $32 for children 12 and younger and students; a four-pack option is available for $134 More information: Visit VilarPAC.org If you go …

The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobats with lively performances that push the limits of human ability and defy gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Since 1986, The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows, including on Nickelodeon, as well as having company members featured in hit films including the “Ocean’s Eleven” series.

The Peking Acrobats bring their trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting and gymnastics to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek for two performances on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $48, or $32 for children 12 and younger or students. A four-pack option is also available for $134.

The lively performance by The Peking Acrobats kicks off the VPAC’s Family Series, which also includes Piff the Magic Dragon (Feb. 19); Bindlestiff Family Cirkus (Feb. 28); Yamato – The Drummers of Japan (March 9); Justin Willman – Magic for Humans in Person (March 16); Danú Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day (March 17); Colorado Symphony Petite Musique: “Peter Rabbit” (April 2); and Cirque Flip Fabrique Presents: Muse (April 5). With a diverse lineup all year long, the VPAC’s Family Series remains at the heart of the venue’s programming.

Part of a time-honored Chinese tradition, rooted in centuries of history and folk art, The Peking Acrobats seek to uphold this rich and ancient folk art tradition while bringing it to new technological heights by integrating 21st-century technology.

“The Peking Acrobats [are] pushing the envelope of human possibility,” writes Clive Davis of the New York Post.

In addition to astonishing performances, The Peking Acrobats set the world record for the Human Chair Stack during the “Guinness Book Primetime” television show in 1999, balancing six people precariously atop six chairs 21 feet up in the air.

Over their 31-year career, The Peking Acrobats have achieved international acclaim, dazzling audiences around the world.

For more information and tickets to The Peking Acrobats at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, visit VilarPAC.org . The Vilar Performing Arts Center, celebrating 25 years of world-class entertainment in the Rocky Mountains, is a 535-seat venue in Beaver Creek offering a diverse lineup year-round.