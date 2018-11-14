Pet Talk: Safe foods for pets to feast on

The Thanksgiving holiday is fast approaching and while this holiday is a fabulous food-filled holiday for families, it can be a dangerous holiday for your pet. As you prepare the most delicious feast of the year in your kitchen and family and friends are enjoying a relaxing day of rest and football, your pet may be contemplating just what table scraps they may be able to sneak off the table or scrape up off the floor. In a study by PET MD, it was discovered that that 56 percent of owners are likely to give their pet something from their Thanksgiving Feast. With this information at hand, what isn't safe for your pet this Thanksgiving?

Raw or undercooked turkey: Raw or uncooked meat can carry dangerous bacteria that can cause severe gastric upset, leading to vomiting, bloody diarrhea and severe dehydration. If you are so tempted to give your pet turkey, be sure it is cooked thoroughly and is without any fat or skin, which also can lead to gastric upset, including pancreatitis in a pet.

Bones: Larger pieces of bones can become lodged in the intestines of your pet and cause signs such as vomiting and diarrhea, but can also lead to life threatening blockages requiring emergency surgery.

Alcoholic beverages: while we all enjoy our beer in front of the game or our glass of white wine with dinner, our pets should not! Alcohol can lead to fever, rapid heartbeat, liver damage and even seizures.

Raisins and grapes: Though tasty in our fruit salads, just one grape can be toxic to a dog. Grapes and raisins both cause life threatening kidney failure.

Onions and garlic: These can add much more flavor to our delicious meal, but onions and garlic are toxic to dogs, causing destruction of red blood cells leading to anemia.

Nutmeg: This can cause tremors, central nervous problems and even seizures in your pet. A must-avoid!

Mushrooms: These fungi can be healthy for you, but not for your pet. Ingestion of mushrooms can cause severe vomiting, seizures, and even death.

Knowing all this, what is safe for your pet?

Bread: Without butter and in small volumes, bread is just fine for your pet to ingest.

Green beans: Often used for pets dieting, Green beans can be a tasty treat and filling for your pet.

Lean, cooked turkey: Again, in moderation, without bones, fat or skin, turkey can be a good source of protein.

Sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and pumpkin: All are safe for your pet, once again, in moderation.

Cranberry sauce: In small volumes, this tasty treat can also be a part of your pet's Thanksgiving feast but be careful of large volumes, due to the sugar content.

We hope this Thanksgiving, you all are proactive about protecting your pet from a visit to the emergency vet and are thoughtful and careful about what you do and do not allow your pet to have.

Have a terrific Thanksgiving!

This article was written by Sheila Fitzpatrick, DVM, owner of Mountain Animal Hospital and Mobile Vet.