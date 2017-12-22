Phil Long performs Reunion Show with daughter, son at Chophouse Dec. 23

More information: Phil Long performs Wednesdays through Saturdays for apres from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Vail Chophouse, located slopeside at the base of Lionshead.

What: Phil Long Reunion Show with his kids Jessica and John.

Isn't it nice spending the holidays with family?

Entertainer Phil Long is excited to be joined by his daughter, Jessica, and son, John, for a reunion show on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Vail Chophouse — where Phil is the owner and performs regularly. There is no cover.

"It means a lot to me that my friends and my following are excited about it," Long said. "They love to hear the kids play because they're just that good."

The family trio have performed together before, but with Jessica and John studying at colleges across the U.S., the performances these days are harder to come by.

"They don't get back as often," Long said about his kids.

Jessica is in school in New York City and John's in Oregon.

Sharing the stage with his kids, Phil expects the show to be fun and lively — "a highlight for me, mostly," he said. Longtime friend and musician Kirk Moseley will join in on the reunion show.

Headed to the Masters

Phil Long, who has been performing in Vail for more than 30 years, was recently selected to perform at the prestigious Dinner Under the Stars at the 1018 Club in Augusta, Georgia — home of the Masters golf tournament.

The 1018 Club is celebrating its 15th anniversary on the Wednesday night of Masters Week this year, and Phil will provide the entertainment for the event.