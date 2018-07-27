Photo: Free music from BBQ Mike and Friends at 10th Mountain Whiskey, July 28
July 27, 2018
BBQ Mike and Friends will play a free show Saturday, July 28, at the 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Co. tasting room, 227 Bridge St. in Vail Village. There's always a different lineup of musicians to keep the sound fresh, and the music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 970-470-4215 or visit 10thwhiskey.com.
