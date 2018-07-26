Photo: Images and wines of Europe at John Richter Gallery in Vail, July 29

Prestige World Wines and the John Richter Gallery in Vail will present "Images of Europe" from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 29. This event is open to the public, and anyone who appreciates large-format photography and fine wine is encouraged to attend. Artist John Richter will explain his creative process, share the stories behind the images and talk about new developments the gallery will be implementing in the coming months. Andrew Peace, of Prestige World Wines, will keep guest's palettes entertained with a complimentary wine tasting designed to complement this European theme. For more information, contact gallery director Dawn Richter at info@richterfineart.com, or call 970-476-4507.