Pink Vail 2019 themed “Every Cancer, Every Color”

Pink Vail might only have one color in its name, but the event benefits patients with all types of cancer. Now in its eighth year, Pink Vail has raised over $4 million to date. Last year, nearly 3,000 participants attended, raising a record $920,000. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, at Golden Peak in Vail. The registration and donation site is now open.

"We've been continually overwhelmed by the enthusiasm, support and generosity for Pink Vail," said Vail Health President and CEO Doris Kirchner. "Every dollar raised represents someone's fight against cancer, and 100 percent of those funds benefit patients at Shaw Cancer Center."

Similar to a run or walk to support cancer, Pink Vail participants register at pinkvail.com and ask their friends and family to make a donation on their behalf. Presented by Helly Hansen and underwritten by Vail Health and event partners, 100 percent of donations and registration fees benefit all patients at Shaw Cancer Center through enhancements to patient care and patient programming. All Shaw patients, whether male or female, no matter their cancer diagnosis, have the opportunity to benefit from Pink Vail funds throughout their cancer treatment experience and beyond.

This year's theme, "Every Cancer, Every Color," reminds participants and donors that Pink Vail celebrates everyone who has fought a battle with cancer, and it benefits patients with all types of the disease. Shaw specializes in breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers, but the cancer center also treats lymphoma, skin, brain and nervous system, endocrine, leukemia, myeloma and many others types of cancer.

With all-day live music, a costume contest, deck-to-deck ski challenge and fun activities for the whole family, Pink Vail is a fun day on Vail Mountain that benefits cancer patients all year round.

To register or make a donation, visit http://www.pinkvail.com.