Pink Vail benefits cancer patients of all diagnoses at Shaw Cancer Center

Pink Vail funds benefit cancer patients regardless of their diagnosis.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Pink Vail might only take place on one special day each spring, but the dollars raised benefit all patients at Shaw Cancer year-round.

In that same vein, Pink Vail started to benefit breast cancer, represented by the color pink. But now that the event has grown exponentially, Pink Vail has become an event to show support for all patients with any type of cancer.

No matter their cancer diagnosis, all Shaw patients have the opportunity to benefit from Pink Vail funds throughout their cancer treatment and survivorship. Shaw treats all of the following cancers, including many that aren’t listed here. Beside each cancer type is the ‘color’ associated with it.

Brain & nervous system – Grey

Breast – Pink

Colon & digestive system – Dark Blue

Endocrine – Zebra

Female reproductive – Teal

Leukemia – Orange

Lung & respiratory – White

Lymphoma – Lime

Mesothelioma – Silver

Myeloma – Burgundy

Oral & pharynx – Beige

Prostate & testicular – Light Blue

Skin – Black

Soft tissue – Yellow

Urinary – Yellow

Other types of cancer – Lavender

So, instead of wearing pink this year, if a certain type of cancer has affected your loved ones, consider supporting by wearing the corresponding color.

100% of the donations from Pink Vail benefit patient care and the Spirit of Survival program at Shaw Cancer Center, providing all patients the opportunity to receive free exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, massages, acupuncture, outdoor adventures and much more. These services can dramatically impact a patient’s quality of life, but are not typically covered by insurance.