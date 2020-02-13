Pink Vail fundraising underway, Team Wonderwomen in the lead

Renee Militello, of Vail Valley Medical Center, embodies Pink Vail with a smile at Eagle's Nest during a previous Pink Vail fundraiser.

Townsend Bessent | Daily file photo

Pink Vail, touted as the “world’s biggest ski day to conquer cancer,” returns to Vail Mountain on Saturday, March 28.

Similar to a run or walk to support families fighting cancer, Pink Vail is a ski day bringing nearly 3,000 people to the slopes of Vail. And while it started as a way to conquer breast cancer, 100% of funds raised go to all patients at the Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards through enhancements in patient care and patient programming.

Participants of Pink Vail range from 1 to 95 years old. Skiing during Pink Vail is not mandatory, although most teams hit the slopes in their pink outfits each year.

This year, organizers of Pink Vail are looking to raise $900,000. As of Feb. 13, 305 participants had signed up, including 43 cancer survivors, and $122,666 had been raised. Susan Catalano leads the individual fundraising, and Team Wonderwomen has raised over $22,000. Teams like the VVSC Vixens and Rebel Yells will surely make a push for that top fundraising team.

Raise funds, earn prizes

Raise $50: When you raise $50 (registration fee and donation), you will receive a Pink Vail knit beanie.

When you raise $50 (registration fee and donation), you will receive a Pink Vail knit beanie. Raise $500: Become a “star” supporter by raising $500 and get a Pink Vail knit beanie and Pink Vail Yeti Rambler bottle.

Become a “star” supporter by raising $500 and get a Pink Vail knit beanie and Pink Vail Yeti Rambler bottle. (New) Raise $1,500: Become a “superstar” supporter by raising $1,500 and receive goodies, a Pink Vail Helly Hansen duffel bag, an invite for two to the Superstar Party on March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort as well as all-day VIP access for two at the Superstar Tent at Pink Vail Headquarters on March 28.

Become a “superstar” supporter by raising $1,500 and receive goodies, a Pink Vail Helly Hansen duffel bag, an invite for two to the Superstar Party on March 26 at the Four Seasons Resort as well as all-day VIP access for two at the Superstar Tent at Pink Vail Headquarters on March 28. (New) Raise $5,000: Become a “megastar” supporter by raising $5,000 and get goodies plus a Pink Vail “surprise ski experience.”

For more information about Pink Vail, to join a team or sign up individually, visit http://www.PinkVail.com.