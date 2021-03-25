Pink Vail, stargazing, golfing and live music round out Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/26/21

Pink Vail

The Peace, Love, Thrive team from the Shaw Cancer Center shows off their colorful costumes on a snowshoe hike. This year’s final Pink Vail will happen Friday through Sunday. Choose your day, choose your sport, choose your costume and support the Spirit of Survival programs.

Vail Health, Special to the Daily

Since 2012, Vail Mountain has turned pink in honor of Pink Vail, the world’s biggest ski day to conquer cancer. COVID-19 caused the event to be canceled last year, but this year Pink Vail will return, but like all things during a pandemic, it will look a little different.

This year, instead of the event being held on one day it will be held over a three-day period, March 26-28. This allows participants to choose which day they’d like to support Pink Vail. It also is not limited to Vail Mountain. Feel free to go to Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Steamboat — any mountain of your choosing — and ride and ski to support the cause. You also don’t have to go to a resort. Hike or snowshoe a favorite trail, go for a walk in your neighborhood or even get the bike out if the weather allows. Pink Vail encourages you to get moving.

You can do any activity and share it by using #pinkvail, #CelebrateYourWay and #TheLastRun while wearing pink, of course, to honor those who have either battled cancer or died because of it.

The money raised from this event benefits all patients at Vail Health’s Shaw Cancer Center, no matter what kind of cancer they have, through enhancements to patient care and patient programming. Due to the event being canceled last year, the 2020 donations are being rolled into the 2021 donations.

Want some Pink Vail merchandise? It will be sold at a discount at a pop-up shop in a tent next to the covered bridge in Vail Village March 26-28. Local retailer Austen Boutique will be doing a pop up shop at Manor Vail on Friday and Saturday from 3-6 p.m., launching the new, edgy Italian line, Agio Chic. For every new Instagram follower, Austen Boutique will donate $5 to Pink Vail. Go to @agio-chic on Instagram. If you’re wearing pink at the pop up shop and sign up to follow Agio Chic, they’ll double the donation.

This year is also special as it marks the last Pink Vail. So, no excuses, get out there, wear a flamboyant pink costume and send Pink Vail out in style while raising money to help others. For more information, visit pinkvail.com .

Vilar Performing Arts Center shows

The Vilar Performing Arts Center hosts the California Honeydrops on Friday and Saturday and the comedy of Jim Breuer on Sunday. The Vilar Center at Beaver Creek has been offering limited-attendance, in-person shows since June.

John-Ryan Lockman, Special to the Daily

It’s been a bit “normal” at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this month. From classical to rock music, comedy, adventure films and concert films, the number of live shows felt almost pre-pandemic in nature. This weekend marks more in-person and streaming shows and a chance to laugh a bit after a year of unknowns.

The California Honeydrops have been known to bring the party. The band doesn’t necessarily make set lists, they want the audience to let them know what they’d like to hear. This talented band will play everything from roots, soul, R&B and funk, so be prepared to move along with the tunes, even if it is just from your couch at home.

Jim Breuer calls himself a “deep-rooted family guy” and utilizes real-life experiences of being a father of three daughters to help him provide “dad material” to his sets. From “Saturday Night Live” to being named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” let the laughter roll for this in-person show. For more information on this weekend’s shows, go to vilarpac.org .

Friday:

The California Honeydrops

$75 general admission

5 and 8 p.m.

Saturday:

The California Honeydrops

$75 general admission

5 and 8 p.m.

The 8 p.m. show on Saturday will be streamed on fans.live

Sunday:

Jim Breuer Presents The Freedom of Laughter Tour

$62 general admission

6 and 9 p.m.

Ski and tee

Ski the mountains and tee up the golf ball all in one day. The courses at Gypsum Creek and Eagle Ranch are open for the season this weekend.

Markus Spiske, Unsplash

It’s fun to say you’ve done two sports, which typically are offered during different seasons, in one day. This weekend, you can ski or ride at Vail or Beaver Creek and tee off at the golf courses downvalley all in the same day.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course and Eagle Ranch Golf Course both open for the season this weekend.

Gypsum Creek Golf Course will open for play on Saturday. The facility will offer 15 holes on its Pete Dye designed 18 hole championship course. Holes nos. 1 through 7 and 11 through 18 will be available for $45 for walkers and riders. Carts are limited to cart path only. The Gypsum Creek driving range will be open on Friday from 10 to 5 p.m.

“Saturday and Sunday we expect to have 15 holes available for play at a special rate which includes cart, but we may have all 18 holes if we can get equipment out of the area,” said Christy Martin, operations manager at Gypsum Creek Golf Course.

Martin also shared that Gypsum Creek Golf Course is happy to introduce a new app so people can follow the happenings at the course and to get a hole-by-hole description.

“Spring is here, it’s time to ski in the morning and golf in the afternoon,” Martin said.

Eagle Ranch will open on Sunday and will offer all 18 hole of its Arnold Palmer Signature Design course. The practice facility will be open as well. Early season rates apply, with 18 holes priced out at $55 per person with a cart. Carts are limited to cart path only.

Jeff Boyer, Eagle Ranch Golf Course’s director of golf, said they are happy to be able to offer golf this early in the season.

“The snow has just recently melted, so, early season conditions exist but people are excited to get out there,” Boyer said.

The restaurants at both locations will be open, as well. For more information about Eagle Ranch Golf Course, go to eagleranchgolf.com or call 970-328-2882. For more information about Gypsum Creek Golf Course go to gypsumcreekgolf.com or call 970-524-6200.

Vail Astronomy Nights

View the moon, stars and constellations at Vail Astronomy Nights this Saturday in Lionshead.

Jeremy Thomas, Unsplash

If you think the views are amazing here during the day, wait until nightfall. With the help of a telescope and guidance of what to look for, the night sky can be equally mesmerizing.

Vail Astronomy Nights offer you a way to connect with the night sky without the light pollution you may find in a more metropolitan area. See the moon, planets and constellations and so much more as acclaimed astronomer and author Bryan White leads you through a fun exploration using museum-grade, state-of-the-art telescopes for observing the universe. It is a magical night for experienced stargazers and first-time viewers.

This week’s event will be held on Saturday at the West Lionshead bus stop, across from the Lionshead parking structure and Visitors Center from 8 to 10 p.m. The next full moon is this Sunday, which means that the moon will be almost full on Saturday. Take advantage of this timing and view craters and valleys via telescope at Vail Astronomy Nights.

At press time, the forecast looked good for stargazing, but keep up to date with the status of Vail Astronomy Nights by going to its Facebook page for the latest information and upcoming offerings.

Live street entertainment

Clint Dadian, left, Jeremy Wendelin, center, and Scott Johnson play tunes near the ice rink at Solaris in Vail on March 16 as part of the street entertainment in Vail and Lionshead on weekends. (Special to the Daily)



Bloom, Beaver Creek’s kickoff to celebrate spring, wraps up this Saturday with more live music and fun on the plaza near the ice rink. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Friday:

4-7 p.m. — Live music with Brent Gordon

4-7 p.m. — Sventastic returns with his circus style acts

Saturday:

3-5 p.m. — Commemorative 40th anniversary pins and Beaver Creek Wonder Pins given away at the Chips Truck

3 to 5 p.m. — Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

4-7 p.m. — Katie Mermerie will be strolling on stilts and available for socially distanced photo ops.

4-7 p.m. — Live DJ

5- 8 p.m. — Silent disco

In addition to the daily dose of music in the afternoons up at Beaver Creek during Bloom, listen for performers playing in Vail and Liosnhead villages as well. Small ensembles of musicians pop up on the streets for socially distanced “mini concerts.” Three different musical groups will play throughout each village from 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday:

Vail Village — Nick Steingart Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio

Liosnhead Village — Evolution Trio, All Strings Considered

Saturday:

Vail Village — All Strings Considered, San & Erin Duo, BBQ Mike & Friends

Lionshead Village — Nick Steingart Duo, Jeremy Wedelin Trio

Sunday:

Vail Village — Rob Eaton, Jr. & Mike Wheeler, Evolution Trio, BBQ Mike & Friends

Liosnhead Village — All Strings Considered, Sam and Erin Duo

Live music at Riverwalk Theater

The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards is reviving the live, outdoor musical acts it was hosting this fall in front of the marquee. This week the melodies will roll between 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Adirondack chairs and small bistro tables allow passers-by to stop and enjoy some music or the tunes can also be heard if you are dining on the deck at The Rose or Main Street Grill across the street. Follow the Riverwalk Theater on its Facebook and Instagram pages for more information and for food and drink specials.