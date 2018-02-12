Pink Vailers, start your fundraising

Pink Vail — known as the world's biggest ski day to conquer cancer — is returning to Vail Mountain on Saturday, March 24.

So far, more than 300 people are signed up, including 40 cancer survivors — and the top three fundraising teams as of early February are Double D's, Bankers Blingin for Boobs and Double Stuffed.

The fundraising goal this year for Pink Vail is $800,000, with all money going toward helping patients at Shaw Cancer Center, including enhancements to patients care and funding the Spirit of Survival program, which provides all patients the opportunity to receive free exercise training, nutrition coaching, emotional support, massages, outdoor activities and more.

Upcoming Events

Pink Vail events are happening across the valley leading up to the annual ski day that paints Vail Mountain pink.

After Hours Mixer: On Wednesday, Feb. 21, get a behind the scenes tour at Shaw Cancer Center and learn more about Pink Vail from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit http://www.VailValleyPartnership for more information.

Team Captain's Party: Pink Vail team captains will get a sneak peek and first dibs at the 2018 merchandise at Harvest Restaurant in Edwards from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Don't have a team yet? Start one by March 1 and receive your invite to the Team Captain's Party.

Superstar Party: Raise $1,000 and you will be invited to the Superstar Party at Four Seasons Resort in Vail from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening includes food, drinks and dueling pianos.

Superstar Tent: Another added bonus to raising $1,000, receive VIP access for you and a friend at Pink Vail Headquarters on the day of the event (March 24) with complimentary food and drinks all day long.

For more information about Pink Vail and to sign up, visit http://www.pinkvail.com.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.