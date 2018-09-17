Plum and Port Galette

Can a dessert be both rustic and sophisticated? Take one taste of this galette and you'll answer with a resounding 'yes.' It's fruit baked in a buttery crust, as unpretentious as lunch at the kitchen table. But once it's cloaked in velvety port syrup and served warm with a creamy accompaniment it becomes very adult, gains dining-room status, and ends an evening celebration with style.

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees, with a rack in the center. Pour the tawny port into a large skillet or saucepan, stir in ½ cup of the brown sugar, and boil, checking it often, until it becomes syrupy and reduces to 2/3 of a cup, for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Wash and pit the plums, cut each plum in half and cut each half into six slices, so each plum yields twelve quarter-inch-thick, crescent-shaped slices. Dump these into a large bowl, sprinkle the flour and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar over them and toss them well so they're coated with the mixture. Add a quarter cup of the port syrup (cover the rest and refrigerate it to serve with the galette) and toss again.

3. Roll out your crust between two sheets of parchment paper to a 12-inch circle. If it's soft, chill, until firm. Carefully remove the top piece of parchment and place the crust on the bottom sheet of parchment, on a cookie sheet. (If your crust is already rolled to a 12-inch circle, place it on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet.) If using them, sprinkle the cracker and cookie crumbs evenly over the crust, leaving a 1½-inch border. Spoon the plum slices over the crumbs (or, if not using crumbs, directly on the crust, leaving a 1½-inch border). Drizzle any of the syrup in the bottom of the bowl over the plums.

4. Scatter the walnuts over the plum slices. Carefully fold the edges of the crust over the filling, taking care not to stretch it. Check for tears or weak spots and repair them. In a small bowl, whisk the egg and cream until blended and brush on the crust (there will be a lot left over). Sprinkle the plums and crust with 1 tablespoon brown sugar, patting it into the crust until it sticks to it. Chill the galette, on the parchment-lined cookie sheet, until the crust is firm (about10 minutes in a freezer or 20 minutes in the 'fridge). You can bake the galette without this step, but chilling it before baking results in a better-shaped and more tender crust.

5. Place the cookie sheet in the oven and bake until the crust is golden, the plums are soft, and any visible syrup is bubbling, about 45-50 minutes if the unbaked galette was chilled, a little less time is it wasn't. If the crust browns before the filling is done, cover it with strips of aluminum foil. Cool on a rack, with the galette still on the parchment paper. When it's cool, carefully slide a large metal spatula under it and transfer it to a serving platter or cardboard cake circle. It cuts easily when cool (use a thin-bladed, sharp knife and press straight down; don't saw). Re-warm cut pieces in a 325-degree oven. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and a drizzle of the reserved port syrup.

Recommended Stories For You

Vera Dawson, author of the high-altitude cookbooks "Baking Above It All" and "Cookies in the Clouds," is a high-altitude baking teacher. Her recipes have been tested in her Summit County kitchen and, whenever necessary, altered until they work at our altitude.