Polis: Eating at Colorado restaurants ‘reasonably safe’ under new guidelines

DENVER- Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said he considers eating at a restaurant to be “reasonably safe” and a “matter of survival” for the tens of thousands of Coloradans who rely on jobs in that industry.

These comments came during an hour-long news conference on Tuesday, the governor’s first since his office released the guidelines that will allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in service beginning on May 27.

“I want to acknowledge the pain that our restaurants have been through,” Polis said.

These businesses will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity inside, with the option to expand outdoor seating into sidewalks, parking lots and other spaces with municipal approval.

Businesses like breweries and distilleries will be allowed to reopen as long as they serve food. Polis said the food itself isn’t what guides this model, but rather efforts to limit social interactions between different groups of people.

