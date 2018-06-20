Porchlight Players Summer Theater Camp presenting ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ in Gypsum Friday, June 22

Details: The show is free to the public and all are welcome

GYPSUM — It's difficult to imagine a group of more iconic characters than the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts.

The kids involved in this year's Porchlight Players Summer Theater Camp will take on these roles and more as they stage "Alice in Wonderland Jr." on Friday, June 22, in Gypsum.

"The show features great music from the classic Disney movie," said camp director Ann Olin. "We have fun costumes and very upbeat music and dance numbers."

Familiarity with the score was definitely a plus for this year's camp production.

"Every year I choose three or four shows we could do, and at the cast party the kids get to vote on which show to do the next summer. Their choice was 'Alice in Wonderland' so that's what we are performing. It really is a great show."

"It's been challenging because we had lots of new kids in camp this year who are just getting the hang of musical theater," Olin said.

The "Alice in Wonderland Jr." cast numbers 47 kids, and four theater camp alumni are helping to direct and choreograph the musical.

Lucky 13

This year's production marks the 13th anniversary for the summer theater camp.

Olin said the camp was inspired by the need for a youth performing arts program that would be affordable and convenient for downvalley families. The performers are kids entering fourth through ninth grades.

"Every year, I am amazed at the incredible production we do in just three short weeks of camp," Olin said. "The energy and commitment the kids bring to performing is awesome."

From learning performing terms such as "up stage" and "down stage" to demonstrating composure during distraction, Olin said the campgoers come out of their three-week experience with a wealth of new skills.

The children themselves, or rather the children themselves from 2017, selected this year's production.

