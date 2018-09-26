 Portrait workshop with Andrea Roth Moore | VailDaily.com

Portrait workshop with Andrea Roth Moore

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Special to the Daily

Portrait artist Andrea Roth Moore will teach a workshop on Friday, Oct. 12 with an addition optional class on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The Vail Valley Art Guild (VVAG) will host portrait artist Andrea Roth Moore for a one-day workshop on Friday, Oct. 12 at Art Space in Eagle. An optional one-day class is scheduled for the following day, Saturday, Oct. 13 at the VVAG office in Avon under Town Hall. Participants are asked to bring a picture of what the wish to paint (pets included).