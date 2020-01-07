Powabunga announces full lineup for festival on Vail closing weekend

Artists include Griz, Claptone, Goldfish, Purple Disco Machine, Mark Farina, Kazy Lambist, Fleetmac Wood and more.

Powabunga Festival, in its second year, has announced the full lineup for the 2020 festival, which takes place on Vail closing weekend, April 17-19.

Artists include Griz, Claptone, Goldfish, Purple Disco Machine, Mark Farina, Kazy Lambist, Fleetmac Wood, Kermesse, Gavlak, Chris Cauldron, Golden, Housewife and Kirby K. The afterparty takeover features Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and Porky.

Powbunga will also take place in Tahoe on March 20-22. Early bird tickets for Vail are available for $99, and VIP early bird tickets are $299. GA tickets are $129.

For more information and tickets, visit powabungafestival.com.