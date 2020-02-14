Powabunga on USA Today’s list of 20 finalists for Best Emerging Festival

Powabunga made its debut in 2019. This year, the second annual music festival takes place on Closing Weekend, April 17-19.

Rachael Zimmerman | Daily file photo

Voting is open for the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2020 awards, including Best Emerging Festival in the country. On the list of 20 finalists is the Powabunga music festival in Vail, which enters its second annual event on Closing Weekend, April 17-19.

Voting is allowed once per day through Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m. The 10 winning festivals will be announced on 10Best on Friday, March 13. Vote at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-emerging-festival-2020/.

Powabunga is the only Colorado festival on the list of 20, joining Shaq’s Fun House in Miami, the Shaky Boots Festival in Atlanta and the Secret Project in Los Angeles, among others in Nashville, Memphis and Virginia Beach.

In its inaugural year in 2019, Powabunga took place over a snowy weekend with concerts at Ford Park. Performers included Grammy-nominated Bob Moses as well as Zhu, among others. In 2020, artists include Griz, Claptone, Goldfish, Purple Disco Machine and more.

“This is just the beginning,” creator — and performer — Austin Gavlak said before Powabunga in 2019. “We have big plans on how to expand what Powabunga brings to town in the future.”

Powabunga also takes place in Lake Tahoe this year on March 20-22.

Tickets for Powabunga are $99-$299. For more information about Powabunga, visit http://www.powabungafestival.com.