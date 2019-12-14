Powabunga will return to Vail for closing weekend
Tickets on sale now
On Friday night at the Vail Ale House, organizers of Powbunga festival announced the dates for the second annual music festival — April 17-19, Vail Mountain’s closing weekend.
Early bird tickets are available for $99, and VIP early bird tickets are $2999.
The first wave of musicians announced for Vail include:
- Goldfish
- Purple Disco Machine
- Kazy Lambist
- Kermesse (U.S. debut)
- Mark Farina
- Fleetmac Wood
- Housewife
There will be an official afterparty this year on Saturday, 18, at Dobson Ice Arena.
Powbunga will also take place in Tahoe March 20-22.
For more information and tickets, visit https://powabungafestival.com/.
