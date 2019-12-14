Powabunga will return to Vail for closing weekend

Powabunga music festival made its debut in Vail in 2019 with electronica musicians. The festival will return to Vail in 2020 on closing weekend.

On Friday night at the Vail Ale House, organizers of Powbunga festival announced the dates for the second annual music festival — April 17-19, Vail Mountain’s closing weekend.

Early bird tickets are available for $99, and VIP early bird tickets are $2999.

The first wave of musicians announced for Vail include:

Goldfish

Purple Disco Machine

Kazy Lambist

Kermesse (U.S. debut)

Mark Farina

Fleetmac Wood

Housewife

There will be an official afterparty this year on Saturday, 18, at Dobson Ice Arena.

Powbunga will also take place in Tahoe March 20-22.

For more information and tickets, visit https://powabungafestival.com/.