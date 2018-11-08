Celebrate the opening of Summit County ski resorts with music, giveaways, beer

Editor's note: this story originally ran in the Summit Daily.

With base areas having a depth of over 20 inches of snow and three out of four Summit County ski resorts open, it's safe to say that winter is in full swing. To celebrate, local mountains and breweries are hosting a variety of events featuring giveaways and music. You're bound to have a blast regardless of where you hit the slopes or drink a frosty beverage.

Break it down at Breck

Though Breckenridge opened two days ahead of schedule with waffles and music by DJ DC, that doesn't mean the party is over. DJ DC will still be playing Friday morning as diehard fans load the Colorado SuperChair for early tracks. Before anyone takes a seat on the first chair at 9 a.m., however, the Summit High School choir will perform the national anthem and honor a local veteran.

Along with DJ DC, Denver-based Brothers of Brass will perform New Orleans street music at the base of Peak 8. Don't stay in the lodge too long because the music will conclude around noon.

At the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre that evening, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Mountain Outdoor Alliance and Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host a keynote event by OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz at 5:45 p.m. Afterward the resort will premiere their new documentary, "Above Treeline." The Winter Kickoff continues with a cash bar and nonprofit celebration from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Unlock fun at Keystone

On Saturday, Nov. 10, Warren Station will start their Get Stoked film series with the Summit County premiere of Matchstick Production's "Hoji," featuring skier Eric Hjorleifson. The first screening will be at 6 p.m. with a second airing at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and come with one complimentary raffle ticket for the drawing at the end of the event. Proceeds go to Team Breck Sports Club and Team Summit.

The film series continues on Saturday, Nov. 17, with Level One Production's "Zig Zag." Visit http://www.warrenStation.com to purchase tickets.

AprÈs Action

Along with deals on food, drink and Loveland Ski Area tickets, the brewpub and radio station will host frozen T-shirt and Ullr drawing contests.

Additionally, various goodies will be raffled off, including a season pass to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

If one brewery party isn't enough, head to The Bakers' Brewery in Silverthorne on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. There, Eddyline Brewing, Elevation Beer Company, Epic Brewing, Guanella Pass Brewing, HighSide Brewing and Bootstrap Brewing will showcase special seasonal beers alongside barrel-aged offerings from Bakers'.

Then at 6:30 p.m. Denver-based band Float Like A Buffalo will play funk and rock tunes as you sip on suds. In 2016 the band won Westword Magazine's Best of the West and the magazine recently nominated them for Best Funk Band.

Also on Saturday, Frisco's Outer Range Brewing will host their second annual Snow Stoke Party from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to releasing cans of double dry-hopped Nature Shapes IPA and Leave a Trail IPA, the party will have food from Cheese Love Grill and prizes and demos from Copper Mountain Resort, REI, Weston Backcountry and Further Outdoors. While waiting to hear if you win the 3 p.m. gear raffle, you can have your skis or board tuned by The Ski Doctor on-site.

Though not happening this weekend, Angry James Brewing in Silverthorne will have their own winter kickoff party with The Ski Doctor from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17.