Power of Intuition free workshops return to Edwards and Vail

Mandy Benedict is a longtime valley local who also owns Ruggs Benedict in Edwards.

Toni Axelrod | Special to the Daily

if you go... What: Conscious Transformation one-hour trainings When: Tuesday Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m. in Vail; Wednesday Oct. 16, noon or 6 p.m. in Edwards; Thursday, Oct. 17, noon or 6 p.m. in Edwards Where: La Nonna, Vail; Align Vail, Edwards Cost: Free More information: For more information about Conscious Transformation and the free one-hour trainings, visit conscioustransformation.com/community/vail/.

Every human has the power of intuition. Many of us have tuned this ability out over the years, but by simply realigning with our “gut feeling,” we can live a harmonious life with the body and the mind. Aligning mentally and emotionally with intuition gives humans the ability to be powerful creators.

Conscious Transformation is hosting free one-hour trainings to provide a first-hand experience of the power we wield through intentional creation. The sessions introduce an inspiring 12-week series called the Power of Intuition, which provides step-by-step instructions that help you tap into and develop your intuition, distinguish emotional patterns from intuition and connect to and trust yourself. The free session will provide an experience of how this occurs.

There are five session times between Vail and Edwards. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend one of these free introductory sessions.

About the instructors

Mandy Benedict – After years of personal development, focused meditation and a formal, extensive training program, Benedict is a certified Conscious Transformation trainer and energy practitioner. She leads transformative personal development classes regularly throughout the Vail Valley. Having grown up here, Benedict has a deep passion for supporting people in our community with the tools provided by this work. She is also the owner of Ruggs Benedict in Edwards, where she helps the business thrive by creating a strong network of relationships.

Laina Eskin – Eskin began her journey with Conscious Transformation in 2012 and the practices she has learned have taught her how to live with a sense of joy, peace, purpose and fulfillment beyond what she ever would have believed possible. Eskin brings the work of Conscious Transformation to the world of health through her physical therapy work where she specializes in Corrective Movement Therapy. She shares her passion through supporting others to create vitality, freedom and love in their mind, emotions, physical body and connection to their spiritual selves.