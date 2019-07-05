Power of Vision free training sessions encourage growth
When we hold a clear vision for our lives and align ourselves mentally and emotionally with it, we become powerful creators.
Conscious Transformation is hosting free, one-hour trainings to provide a first-hand experience of the power we wield through intentional creation. The sessions introduce an inspiring 12-week series called the Power of Vision, which provides step-by-step instructions that help you define your vision, motivate yourself to act and have the confidence to create. Instructors Mandy Benedict and Laina Eskin intend to help participants gain the courage to lean into opportunities and say goodbye to habits and behaviors that are not serving them. The free session is a good opportunity to experience how it occurs.
There are five session times between Vail and Edwards. All are welcome and encouraged to attend one of these free introductory sessions.
Vail Location
La Nonna Restaurant, 100 E Meadow Dr Suite 24, Vail, CO 81657
Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30am
Edwards Location
Align Vail, 210 Edwards Village Blvd b202, Edwards, CO 81632
Wednesday, July 10 at 12:00pm or 6:00pm
Thursday, July 11 at 12:00pm or 6:00pm