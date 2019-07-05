Power of Vision free training sessions encourage growth

the Power of Vision free training sessions focus on cultivating positivity and discarding bad habits and thoughts. Instructor Mandy Benedict regularly leads personal growth sessions throughout the valley.

When we hold a clear vision for our lives and align ourselves mentally and emotionally with it, we become powerful creators.

Conscious Transformation is hosting free, one-hour trainings to provide a first-hand experience of the power we wield through intentional creation. The sessions introduce an inspiring 12-week series called the Power of Vision, which provides step-by-step instructions that help you define your vision, motivate yourself to act and have the confidence to create. Instructors Mandy Benedict and Laina Eskin intend to help participants gain the courage to lean into opportunities and say goodbye to habits and behaviors that are not serving them. The free session is a good opportunity to experience how it occurs.

There are five session times between Vail and Edwards. All are welcome and encouraged to attend one of these free introductory sessions.

Vail Location

La Nonna Restaurant, 100 E Meadow Dr Suite 24, Vail, CO 81657

Tuesday, July 9 at 9:30am

Edwards Location

Align Vail, 210 Edwards Village Blvd b202, Edwards, CO 81632

Wednesday, July 10 at 12:00pm or 6:00pm

Thursday, July 11 at 12:00pm or 6:00pm