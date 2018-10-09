Practice breast cancer awareness
October 9, 2018
October is national Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Vail Valley is putting on several events to raise awareness.
Pink the Rink
On Friday, Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., Eagle Pool and Ice Rink will be offering $10 skating, which includes skate rentals. All proceeds will be donated to the Shaw Cancer Center. Following the open skating, a drop-in hockey game will be offered for all ages and skill levels at 8:15 p.m.
Pinktoberfest
The Dusty Boot will be hosting Pinktoberfest: Beer, Boobs and Brats on Saturday, Oct. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. featuring food and drink specials, live music by KT & the Modulators and stein holding and pink costume contests for all ages.
Tuck for Tatas
Barre Forte in Edwards will hold a studio event to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. The studio is set to open on Saturday, Oct. 13, event details will follow.
Pretty in Pink
Special hair color treatments will be offered at DJ's Hair Shoppe throughout the month of October. All proceeds will go to the Shaw Cancer Center. Call 970-926-8844 to book an appointment.
Cut for a Cure
Four Seasons Resort and Residencies in Vail will offer $20 haircuts for men and $40 haircuts for women on Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 970-477-8630 to book an appointment.
Spa Fundraiser Raffle
Four Seasons Resort and Residencies in Vail will also sell raffle tickets for prizes such as dinner for two at Flame, spa services, a staycation and more. All proceeds will go to the Shaw Cancer Center.
Eagle River Fire Protection District
Eagle River firefighters will wear pink shirts while on shift throughout the month.
