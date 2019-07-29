Primal Fest going big in second year; 12 bands performing at Stoneyard Distillery Friday and Saturday

Primal J and the Neanderthals is hosting Primal Fest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at Stoneyard Distillery. The two-day festival will feature music from 12 acts at the Dotsero distillery.

Special to the Daily

The second annual Primal Fest will be Friday and Saturday at Stoneyard Distillery in Dotsero.

This year’s lineup features 12 bands, headlined each night by hosts Primal J & the Neanderthals, and is free.

“We’re just a band trying to have a good time with our friends,” said Dan Renner, of Primal J and the Neanderthals.

On Friday, music goes from 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, performances start at 2 p.m.

In addition to Primal J and the Neanderthals, Summit County punk rock band Pinheads will perform; Who’s Drivin’ Now will bring classic rock with electric guitars and pounding drums; The Darth Crooks will perform some bluegrass; and more.

Carl & Ken will also be performing, featuring a homemade instrument described as “a cross between a guitar and a drum,” Renner said. Local Sam B will also be performing, as well as Roshambo, Jen Mack, Dead Horse Flats, Crow Motion and others.

“It’s going to be a great time, and we’ve got some really talented musicians,” Renner said.

Stoneyard Distillery is located 1 mile east of the Interstate 70 Dotsero exit.

