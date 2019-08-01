 Vail Daily Newsroom Jams | Primal J and the Neanderthals | VailDaily.com

Primal J and the Neanderthals on Newsroom Jams

Entertainment | August 1, 2019

Primal J and the Neanderthals, a 5-piece rock band based out of Eagle, stopped by the Vail Daily to jam some of their originals in preparation for Primal Fest.

The Newsroom Jams production staff is: Ross Leonhart, Executive Producer; Sean Naylor, Producer; Jon Scharfencamp, Video Editor and Tyler Buscemi, Floor Production Assistant.

