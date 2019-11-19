PrimaVail is hosting free employee party at Donovan Pavillion Wednesday evening

if you go ... What: PrimaVail Season Kick-off Party When: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5-7 p.m. Where: Donovan Pavillion, West Vail Cost: Free More information: Parking onsite is free and buses will bring guests directly to and from the Vail Transportation Center at select times. Visit vailchamber.org/primavail/ for more information.

PrimaVail, Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber & Business Association are hosting a kick-off party to celebrate the start of the new ski season and are inviting employees from across the community to join in the festivities.

The gathering takes place tonight from 5-7 at Donovan Pavilion. Admission is free and anyone who works in Vail is invited.

PrimaVail is the guest service collaborative supported by the Town of Vail.

Vail Mayor Dave Chapin says the kick-off party is a way to recognize the contributions of employees on and off the mountain and throughout the winter.

“There’s no better way to bring our ‘seamless resort’ emphasis home than a gathering like this,” he said.

The PrimaVail kick-off party is one gathering in a series of interactive training and social activities throughout the season. The goal is to inspire employees to network with one another and build upon a culture of community-inspired guest service.

More 250 employees have enrolled in the new PrimaVail curriculum, which is being offered at no cost to employees, managers and owners of Vail businesses to coincide with the 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season. To review an upcoming program schedule which includes hands-on training activities, walking tours, history sessions and more, visit PrimaVail.com.

During tonight’s kick-off party, employees can register on-site to participate in future PrimaVail activities, including invitations to other fun social events such as bowling, snowshoeing, Adventure Ridge and more.

The party will feature free food and beverages courtesy of Uprooted Catering and West Vail Liquor Mart, a DJ and giveaways to include gift cards from Vail businesses, parking coupons and Vail mountain activities.

Free on-site parking will be available at Donovan Park or catch the West Vail Green bus from the Vail Transportation Center at 4 p.m. or 4:40 p.m. and get off at the Matterhorn bus stop. To return, catch the West Vail Red bus from the Matterhorn stop at 6:44 p.m. or 7:24 p.m., which heads back to the Vail Transportation Center.