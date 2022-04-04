Primus to perform Rush tribute concert at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The trio will perform two back-to-back shows at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this summer.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy Photo

Primus will perform in Vail this summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at 8 p.m as part of their Tribute to Kings Tour. The national tour pays homage to one of rock’s most celebrated and enduring bands, Rush, where they will perform Rush’s 1977 “Farewell to Kings” album in its entirety.

Founding Primus member and singer-bassist Les Claypool is joined by guitarist Larry Lalonde and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander, who effortlessly weave in and around Claypool’s convoluted patterns. The band has created notable anthems over the years, including writing and recording the classic theme song to “South Park.”

If you go… What: Primus — “A Tribute to Kings” When: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, 8 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: $49.95 general admission lawn seating/$69.50-$109.50 reserved pavilion seating More information: Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. Visit GRFAVail.com .

At first, Primus was strictly an underground phenomenon, but in the years between their third and fourth albums, their following grew rapidly. Released in 1991, “Sailing the Seas of Cheese” went gold shortly before the release of “Pork Soda.” By the time of the album’s 1993 release, Primus had enough devoted fans to make “Pork Soda” debut in the Top 10.

After touring for a year — including a headlining spot on Lollapalooza in 1993 — Primus would go on to tour with the likes of U2, Jane’s Addiction, Public Enemy, Rush and others.

The band released its newest album, “The Desaturating Seven,” this past September. The latest album marks the return of the definitive Primus lineup with Claypool, LaLonde and Alexander creating their first album of original music since 1995.

On “The Desaturating Seven,” the band draws inspiration from a 1978 children’s book called “The Rainbow Goblins” by Italian author and artist Ui de Rico. In the story, which is accompanied by elaborate illustrations, seven goblins come to the valley where rainbows are born with the intent to steal the rainbows and eat them.

“My wife got turned onto it when she was a kid, and we started reading it to my children when they were young,” Claypool said. “It became a bedtime story favorite.”

Taking inspiration from a wide range of sources is part of what makes Primus one of the most distinctive and innovative bands of the 1990s. The trio’s delivery resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits, including “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.”

