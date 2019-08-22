Colorado Classic bike race in Avon

Professional bike racing returns to Colorado and this time it’s the ladies’ turn to take to the streets and steeps throughout a four-city tour that includes Avon this Friday. The Colorado Classic presented by VF Corporation will be the only UCI standalone women’s stage race in North America; raising the bar with quadrupled prize purse, team stipends, live streaming and longer, more challenging routes.

Avon represents Stage Two of the Colorado Classic and the women will complete seven laps that are five miles in length around the town of Avon before the final lap, which is 15 miles long and will take riders up and down some of the steepest roadways in Eagle County: Strawberry Park Road and Daybreak Ridge Road.

To add an extra element of suspense, there will be a Bonus Cash Lap where you can donate money and half of the donation will go to the winning rider and the other half will go to a different charity during each stage. The charity for the Avon stage is the locally-based Youth Initiative Project, created by local professional skier Chris Anthony. Anthony’s goal is to have the Avon Stage be the biggest moneymaker of all the Bonus Cash Laps held at the other stages. Stage One was held on Thursday in Steamboat Springs, Stage Three takes place in Golden on Saturday and Stage Four will be in Denver on Sunday. To donate, go to http://www.accelevents.com/e/avon.

Here are some tips on where to watch:

Start/Finish Line at Lake Street Nottingham Park:

Enjoy the Bike and Lifestyle Expo area in Nottingham Park while cheering on riders during the first seven laps from the start/finish line on Lake Street.

Main Street Mall and Benchmark Road:

Catch the racers as they sprint through seven laps and, on the final lap, fight to the finish line. You can also pick up official Colorado Classic merchandise by Primal.

Village Road:

Line the sidewalk and make some noise for the final lap as the peloton begins their uphill battle towards Bachelor Gulch, they’ll fly by again on their descent as they race toward the finish line.

Daybreak Ridge Road at Village to Village Trail:

Encourage racers as they battle it out for Queen of the Mountain while tackling one of Colorado’s most notorious climbs: Daybreak Ridge. This Fan Zone is accessible by foot only and offers a prime opportunity to hike or bike your way to the cheering section on this landmark.

For more details including the schedule of multiple road closures throughout Avon, Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch and how to watch the race if you can’t be there in person, go to http://www.avon.org/coclassic.

José González at the Vilar

The name may not be familiar – yet – but the music of José González will jog the memory of those who have heard his songs on shows like “The O.C.,” “One Tree Hill,” Parenthood,” and Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” over the past several years. This Argentinian-Swedish singer-songwriter takes the stage for the first time at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. Here’s what the Vilar staff is saying about this Saturday’s concert:

“José González has a way of drawing in listeners with his beautiful voice. He’s known for the intimate nature of his performances which is one of the reasons we knew we had to have him on our stage,” said Ruthie Hamrick, marketing manager for the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “His lyrics are truly moving and if you don’t know him yet, he headlines festivals in Europe, so being able to host him for a stop on his U.S. tour is an honor.”

“We’re also happy about the addition of Colorado-based musician Covenhoven who will open the show. He has steadily been making a name for himself and we’re excited to see where his career will take him,” said Kim Hannold, programming director for the Vilar.

“He has been picking up momentum in the U.S. and filling venues across the front range,” added Duncan Horner, executive director of the Vilar. In fact, González’s show at the Denver Botanical Gardens is sold out on Sunday.

Get your tickets for Saturday’s show by visiting http://www.vilarPAC.org or call the box office at 970-845-8497.

Eagle Music Festival

With the school year upon us, many families will be staying in town this weekend. If you are looking for a fun way to gather and be entertained, then head on over to the Boneyard in Eagle for the Eagle Music Festival: We Are In This Together on Saturday.

This family-friendly event is a fundraiser benefitting the Eagle River Youth Coalition and the Red Ribbon Project. The Eagle River Youth Coalition’s mission is to continuously and collaboratively improve the lives of youth in the most powerful ways possible. The Red Ribbon Project’s mission is to promote healthier lives by empowering the community to reduce teen pregnancy, HIV/AIDS and other STIs. The two nonprofits teamed up formally in 2017 and they are excited to expand their collaboration efforts.

“We have seen our efforts grow tremendously and believe that together we are better serving the community,” said Mikayla Curtis of the Red Ribbon Project.

“Together we are stronger; we don’t duplicate services and we remain committed to providing high-quality services while being fiscally responsible,” added Heather Hower of the Eagle River Youth Coalition.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. During that time, enjoy a raffle, silent auction and music by First Chair, Mysterious Forces and Wave 2 youth band. The silent auction will have items from Vail Resorts, a one-night stay at The Sebastian Vail, stays at The Antlers, Marriott, along with spa, yoga and restaurant gift certificates. There is also a balloon pop where guests can pay $10 and select a balloon to pop and win a fun prize. And, it wouldn’t be family fun without a bounce house, so prepare to tire the kids out during this time.

“Working together we can now say that we’ve educated 4,568 youth in grades five through twelve during in-school prevention programs. We have increased the number of hours spent with children, helping create a positive, safe place for open conversations on sensitive youth issues,” Hower said.

All of the programs are offered free of charge. “There is only more and more of a need for social-emotional and prevention programs, so here we are, hoping to increase our offerings,” Hower said.

For more information contact either organization at info@EagleYouth.org or info@redribbonproject.org. The Boneyard was formerly The Dusty Boot restaurant in Eagle Ranch near the movie theater.

Run a 10k at 10,000 feet

If you’ve been trail running all summer long, why not test your mettle and sign up for the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series 10k at 10,000 Feet? Or, if you aren’t quite ready for a 10k at that altitude, there is a 5k as well. Both races are at 8 a.m. on Saturday on Vail Mountain.

The good news is that you don’t have to run all the way up Vail Mountain, both the 5k and 10k start at the top of Gondola One at Mid Vail, which is around 9,000 feet. Racers for both distances will be taken up to elevations around 11,000 feet above sea level before returning to Mid Vail. To keep minds off the pain the lungs and legs might feel, fantastic views of the Gore Range and Mount of the Holy Cross are all available to those who take their gazes off the trail below for a few moments.

All racers must ride up Gondola One. Ride time is estimated at around 12 minutes, so the Vail Rec District recommends runners load the gondola by 7:30 a.m. to get up to the starting line.

After the race, runners are treated to nutritious, local and tasty fuel from Northside Coffee and Kitchen and a custom-designed t-shirt.

Online pre-registration ends at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Day-of registration is available at the base of the gondola from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. Bib pick up and registration is also available at the Lululemon store in Vail Village from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

This is the sixth race of the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series and the last race is Meadow Gold 5k and 10k race on Sept. 14. For more information about the race and how spectators can view friends and family, visit http://www.vailrec.com.

Riverwalk Jazz and Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Labor Day Weekend marks the big Vail Jazz Party with days of musical acts lined up, but all summer long we’ve received a taste of the musical flavor of jazz with various concerts at venues throughout the Vail Valley and Jazz at Riverwalk has been one of those venues. Friday marks the last concert of the Vail Jazz series. Don’t miss Eef & the Blues Express at 6 p.m. at the outdoor stage along the Eagle River.

Eef & the Blues Express celebrates its 10th year of making music with a Vail Jazz debut. One of Colorado’s premier blues bands, this dynamic five-piece sonic party has seen its popularity increase throughout the U.S. but enjoys particular popularity for its many gigs around the state. They bring a feel-good drive to blues, soul, Motown, New Orleans and a variety of original and cover tunes. Come celebrate Riverwalk’s fifth season of summer parties down by the river at this free show. For more info, go to http://www.vailjazz.org.

Also at the Riverwalk on Friday, look for the Alzheimer’s Association folks who will be “Painting Riverwalk Purple” for a special fundraiser. Purchase a $25 Purple Value Card in front of Village Market, Riverwalk Theater or Slifer Designs and take advantage of special offers all day and evening from participating Riverwalk merchants. How about 15% off your bill at Main Street Grill, 15% off furnishings at Slifer Designs or 25% off in-stock cycling shorts and short-sleeve cycling tops at The Kind Bikes and Skis? It’s a special sale just for Purple Value Cardholders that day only.

Proceeds from the Purple Value Cards benefit the Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 28th at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. To learn more about the walk, visit http://www.act.alz.org.