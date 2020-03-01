Pro playlists: What Burton US Open snowboarders listen to while competing

Dusty Henricksen finished second at the Burton US Open men's slopestyle competition. He said he was listening to "mellow rap" during the finals.

Have you ever wondered what the world’s best slopestyle snowboarders are listening to as they drop into the Burton US Open course during the finals?

“I listen to music before the comp, but I cannot listen to music [during competition],” said Anna Gasser, who finished second in women’s slopestyle at the 38th annual Burton US Open, the eighth year it’s been in Vail. “I want to hear everything around me.”

Jamie Anderson earned her eighth Burton US Open title this year, finishing first in women’s slopestyle.

“Ya, I don’t really want to hear anything around me,” the Beats by Dre-sponsored athlete said. “I was listening to ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ an old song on an old playlist because I haven’t had time to make a new playlist.”

Anderson added that she’s a big fan of “old school rap,” including Bone Thugs N Harmony.

Giddy up, giddy up — move out.

‘I like to hear the air’

Japanese rider Yuki Kadono won the men’s slopestyle at this year’s Burton US Open. He answered most of his post-comp questions through a translator, who said that he listens to music both in practice and competition.

“I listen,” Kadono said on his own, “to Travis Scott.”

Kadono’s winning run Friday indeed left some goosebumps.

Dusty Henricksen, who stunned the snowboarding world with a backside quadruple cork 1800 to solidify second place in men’s slopestyle, was listening to some “mellow rap, SoundCloud stuff,” he said.

“I definitely love music when I’m riding,” Henricksen said, “but I don’t always have it, so I just cruise if I don’t have it.”

Red Gerard, who finished third in men’s slopestyle, dropped in without headphones.

“When I snowboard in the contest, I like to hear the air and the wind and see what’s going on,” he said.

