Project Funway returns in February; entries now being accepted

Warm up the glue gun, grab your zip ties and start hoarding your bottle caps — Project Funway hits the runway again in February to unleash the astonishing creative talents of your friends and neighbors, your child's teacher, your favorite retailers, and … you?

Now in its seventh year, this unpredictable show has exposed the underground style of the Vail Valley's fashion visionaries. Using "anything but fabric," Funway designers, from all walks of life and every age, craft clothing designs as wearable as anything on the Paris runway and twice as creative.

The call for designer entries is out now for age groups of 12 and younger, 13-18 years old and adults. Creations from amateur and retail designers like Nina McLemore's team at the Vail store will be revealed Feb. 10 on the runway with masses of onlookers marveling at the fashion and function found in the creative application of everyday things.

Past design materials include: hundreds of crystal acrylic beads strung together on silver wire; die cut plastic milk jug shapes meticulously connected by hand with rivets; retired climbing rope with belay devices and carabineers; and old VHS tapes that flow, sparkle and captivate as they move down the runway.

Spirit of Vail

Organizers have been challenged to keep pace with the popularity of the event that has outgrown three venues in six years.

Finding a location that is as unexpected as the designs themselves has landed the event at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail.

"The town of Vail is proud to support and host Project Funway," said Laura Waniuk, event liaison specialist for the town of Vail. "The event is a perfect representation of Vail's spirit of adventure, creativity, and community."

In conjunction with the new venue, the Education Foundation of Eagle County has procured a new lineup of expert judges who have a variety of design, fine art and retail fashion backgrounds. Returning once again this year is Thomas Salamunovich, celebrated Vail restaurateur and art collector. Joining Thomas will be Beth Slifer, interior design guru, creative director and founder of Slifer Designs; Diane Boyer of Skea, a luxury mountain lifestyle brand for ski and city wear; and Mark Kogan, private investor, actor and philanthropist.

Project Funway is an event benefiting the Education Foundation of Eagle County. Proceeds support the organization's efforts to enhance the work of Eagle County Schools.

Design entries and guest admission includes dining, drinks, runway shows and silent auction. Designers, sponsors and fashion enthusiasts looking to behold the spectacle and join the party can purchase tickets online at efec.org/projectfunway.