Project Funway returns with bleacher seating, Dec. 1 submission deadline

if you go ... What: Project Funway When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 Where: Dobson Ice Arena, Vail Cost: Varying ticket levels, as low as $25 More information: Visit projectfunway.org.

Project Funway is back again, this time for its 9th year, and new this year is a new option for ticketed seating at the event. Guests will be able to sit in the bleachers at the Dobson Ice Arena and watch the fashion show at a reduced rate of $25.

“Dobson Arena is such a great partner to Project Funway and the venue can accommodate so many, we want to make the show accessible to as many people as possible, particularly students and teachers, who this event ultimately benefits,” Pavan Krueger, co-chair of Project Funway, said in a press release.

The event is sponsored each year by the Education Foundation of Eagle County (EFEC), and the group is still taking applications for the event, which will take place on Feb. 1, 2020. The application deadline for prospective designers is Sunday, Dec. 1, three weeks from now. Chosen designers receive free entry to the event and an opportunity to present their work. For more information about application requirements, judging criteria and submission guidelines, visit projectfunway.org.

Contributions from Project Funway allow EFEC to continue supporting students and teachers in innovative, interactive ways. Funds raised will be used to promote Effective Classroom Grants, Art and Music Enrichment, Teacher Retention and Recognition, STEM Advancement, Mental Health Services and Community Engagement.

The event, which is EFEC’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is based on “Project Runway”’s unconventional materials challenge, which typically took place in episode two or three each season. Keeping with the spirit of the show, all designers are challenged to only use non-fabric materials in their design, and selected candidates present on the catwalk at Dobson Ice Arena.

Project Funway 2020 ticket levels are as follows:

Bleacher Seats – $25

Access to cash bar/food

General Admission – $95

Includes seats for the show, drink tickets and gourmet buffet

Front 2-Row Seats – $125

Includes seats located in the front 2-rows, drink tickets and gourmet buffet

VIP Lounge w/ Bottle Service – $2500

Includes private VIP lounge for 6 guests, bottle service and gourmet buffet

VIP Table for 4, 6, or 10 guests – $1000, $2500, $5000

Includes designated service, gourmet buffet and unlimited drinks