Project Funway supports education in Eagle County

Words like professional and glamour rang true at the Project Funway fashion event at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail on Saturday, Feb. 10.

On this evening, during its seventh run, Project Funway was bold, sleek, captivating and, as usual, a lot of fun. This annual fundraising event benefiting the Education Foundation of Eagle County brought together community members for a festive evening of creativity, collaboration and support for education.

Locals have seen this unique event grow over the years from being hosted at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion to Donovan Pavilion to The Westin Riverfront Resort and on to Dobson Ice Arena in Vail where it can continue to grow and flourish without space restrictions.

Evening Highlights

There was a wonderful group of judges this year for Project Funway, including restaurateur Thomas Salamunovich; Beth Slifer, interior design expert and founder of Slifer designs; Diane Boyer, of SKEA Limited, a luxury mountain lifestyle brand for ski wear; Britten, a Colorado contemporary fine artist; and Mark Kogan, private investor and philanthropist. Having celebrity guest judge, designer and fan favorite of "Project Runway" Mondo Guerra was just one more piece in upping the professionalism of the Project Funway event.

A highlight of the evening was starting the show with a Carl Kruger design retrospective which had numerous models showcasing his beautiful designs from over the past few years. Those models then escorted the judging panel to their seats. Nicholas Hornbostel and Erik Williams did a great job as the runway emcees and there was an awesome performance by students from the Battle Mountain High School drumline group.

This year, there were three designer and prize categories, youth 12 and younger; young adults 13-18; and adults. All showcased their creativity and design work. Everyone is a winner at Project Funway, including the teachers, students and the community because this fundraiser supports education in Eagle County. This year, funds were raised during a silent auction and with the help of local auctioneer Tamara Whelpley.

Founder of Project Funway and EFEC trustee Pavan Krueger was full of gratitude.

"We are thrilled at the turnout and the level of sponsorship and, of course, the quality of the designs," Krueger said.

The Project Funway Committee — including Krueger, Wendy Rimel, Denise Jacobs, Sara Manwiller, Kelly Pope, Jenifer Hammond, Megan Aguilar, Stephanie Kolczak and Amy Lewis — did a fabulous job of managing the event. There was a great group of 85 volunteers to help with all the details. Thank yous went out to all the sponsors, designers and models, in addition to the hair and makeup talent who worked their magic backstage.

For more information on the Education Foundation of Eagle County, visit http://www.efec.org.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.