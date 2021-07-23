Pulitzer-Prize winning art critic Jerry Saltz leads panel discussion with Summervail Workshop founders Monday

Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Jerry Saltz is one of over 500 visiting artists who have participated in the Summervail Workshop over the last 50 years. He will return to the valley on Monday to moderate a panel discussion with the workshop’s founders

In 1971, Vail was still a fledging ski town yet had already attracted a number of young, active residents with a desire to infuse life into the summer season. In 1971, thanks to a group of artists who still reside in Vail, the first Summervail Workshop in Art and Critical Studies debuted featuring 17 faculty teaching 14 classes to an enrollment of 248 students. In its 14-year span, Summervail Art Workshop served more than 9,000 students taught by 500 internationally prominent visiting artists like Dale Chihuly, Pulitzer Prize Winner Jerry Saltz, Oscar-winner Donna Dewey, Sculptor Robert Arneson, and Painter Ed Ruscha through 850 different workshops and symposiums. Students came from 15 different nations and nearly every state in the U.S.

The Summervail Workshop for Art and Critical Studies, or Summervail, had a significant impact not only on those attending as instructors, professionals and students, but it was the beginning of the art and cultural movement in Vail.

Gathering some of Summervail’s founders and one of its beloved guest instructors, Vail Symposium and Vail’s Art in Public Places is honored to present a special event celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Summervail Art Workshop. The event will begin with a panel discussion with the founding members of the Summervail Workshop for Art and Critical Studies, moderated by Pulitzer-Prize Winning New York Magazine Senior Art Critic and columnist Jerry Saltz.

Attendees will then have an opportunity to mingle and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and libations from a cash bar before the entertainment continues with a dialogue with Jerry Saltz. Though the topics have yet to be determined, the conversation promises to be both entertaining and enlightening. A Q&A with Saltz will follow.