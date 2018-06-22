Puppaccinos, a Fur K walk/run, dog adoption & more at Canines for a Cause in Avon
June 22, 2018
If you go …
What: Canines for a Cause.
Where: The Westing Riverfront Restort & Spa’s gondola plaza, Avon.
When: Saturday, June 30.
Cost: Free.
AVON — It's not quite the dog days of summer, but The Westin Riverfront & Spa is supporting the Eagle Valley Humane Society with Canines for a Cause on Saturday, June 30.
Taking place at The Westin's gondola plaza, events include a Fur K dog-friendly walk/run at 9 a.m.; a visit by Vail Ski Patrol member Matt Whalen and his avalanche rescue dog Jake from 9 a.m. to noon; and an Eagle County Animal Shelter adoption event from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Starbucks at The Westin will also be handing out Puppaccinos — cups of whipped cream — for dogs to enjoy.
Canines for a Cause is free to attend with donations to the Eagle Valley Humane Society being accepted.
Each month, Maya at The Westin donates all proceeds from its Table 101 to a different nonprofit, and the Eagle Valley Humane Society is the month of June's nonprofit partner.
For more information on The Westin Riverfront, visit http://www.westinriverfrontbeavercreek.com or call 1-866-949-1616.
For more information on the Eagle Valley Humane Society, visit http://www.adoptafriend.org.
