Putting the ‘mock’ in Democracy: ‘Orange Is The New Barack’ coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center

BEAVER CREEK — The Capitol Steps are masters of both political satire and musical comedy. Their new show, "Orange Is The New Barack," will make audiences laugh along with the headlines when the comedy troupe performs at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $58 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

90-minute spectacle

The Capitol Steps have been poking fun at politics since 1981, when a group of staffers from the Senate got together to perform song parodies and skits at a Christmas party. Today, The Capitol Steps tour nationwide, have recorded over 30 comedy albums and are known as the premier political satire musical comedy troupe in the U.S.

"The Capitol Steps performed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center for our first season, so it seemed fitting to have them return for our 20th anniversary season," said Duncan Horner, the executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. "Current affairs have evolved since then but the common denominator remains in that Capitol Steps will leave our audiences doubled over in laughter once more."

The Capitol Steps' new show, "Orange Is The New Barack," is a hysterically funny, non-stop 90-minute spectacle featuring songs, comedy sketches and a host of jokes about you-know-who. Song titles include "Tweet Tweet" (inspired by our current president's love of Twitter), "Small Hands" and "Don't Know Much About History," which could be about any number of politicians or pundits.

Dubbed as a group that "puts the 'mock' in Democracy," The Capitol Steps brings bipartisan audiences together with their knack for lampooning politicians from both sides of the political aisle. Democrats, Republicans and anyone with a sense of humor will enjoy this comedy troupe's take on political satire and comedy. Skits are ripped right from the headlines, which makes "Orange Is The New Barack" filled with unexpected moments and even more hilarity.