Sara Evans first emerged in the country music scene in 1997 with debut album "Three Chords and the Truth."

Sara Evans, who’s been a staple country singer for more than two decades, will play at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The Vail Daily talked on the phone with her ahead of the show about starting a record label, making music with family and vacationing at Beaver Creek. Here’s a slice of Evans’ life before the show.

Vail Daily: Tell me a little bit about the recording and writing process for your eighth studio album “Words.”

Sara Evans: It’s been so long — “Words” is one of my favorite albums that I’ve done. It was the first one that I put on my own record label. Every single decision was totally mine to make: songs that I chose, the artwork, all of it. It was really an amazing experience and because of the overwhelming amount of bro-country all over country radio now – and has been for 10 years – there were so many great songs available. And female songs. So that was really cool, we were able to find some amazing songs that nobody else was recording.

VD: What was the motivation behind starting your label, Born to Fly Records?

SE: It was a lot of things. Since country radio kinda stopped playing women, my deal with my record label was no longer sustainable. We just realized we’re not going to be able to continue in the same standard way that we had always done it. We knew we were going to have to take a more independent route.

VD: That’s cool. How has on your own label has influenced your career?

SE: When I was with RCA, they were so wonderful to work with. We always had a great relationship. Moving to my own label was a bit more of a responsibility actually, than freedom. It’s cool, but also it’s scary. I have an amazing team, it’s not like I’m running a record label on my own. We’re having a blast. We’re making all kinds of amazing music that we love.

VD: What’s on the horizon for you? Any new music coming out?

SE: I have a new album coming out in May, and that’s just gonna blow people away because it’s something I’ve never done before. All the music is really, really, really different for me. I think my fans are just going to be shocked in every way. But, it’s still me, it’s still my voice. It was probably the best experience I’ve ever had in making a record.

VD: What made it so special?

SE: I hired a new producer, his name is Jared Kay, and he produced Rustin Kelly’s record. Rustin Kelly is Kacey Musgraves’ husband. I became obsessed with that album. I was like, ‘I have to sign this producer and I have to work with him.’ We took a meeting and we both saw eye-to-eye musically. So the process of making the album in May was phenomenal.

VD: Were there any particularly fun moments?

SE: My son, Avery, played all the guitar on the record, which was really fun. Both my daughters sang on the record. It was just a big family experience.

VD: That’s awesome. How old are your kids?

SE: My son is 20, and he’ll be with us in Beaver Creek. My girls are 17 and 15.

VD: Aw, it’s kinda a little family band moment.

SE: Yeah, and my brother is my bass player, and my sister sings harmony.You know what’s weird, we have always vacationed in Beaver Creek. It’s just going to be so weird to be there for working. And like, I know a lot of the ski instructors. We love Beaver Creek.

VD: I’m looking at your tour dates and it doesn’t seem like you have a ton of time to ski.

SE: I know, my girls are going to ski on the day of our show. I cannot ski right now because I have a back injury. I don’t know if I would on the day of the show anyway, because I’d be so tired and I might be freezing to death. But yeah, it’s great. I’ll probably just hit the spa.