Q&A: The Westin’s new food and beverage director

Pollyanna Forster is the new director of food and beverage for The Westin.

Special to the Daily

Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself – where are you from and what did you do before coming to The Westin?

I am originally from the Big Island of Hawaii, Kona specifically. Before being the director of food and beverage at The Westin, I was everything from a sommelier to owning seven businesses in Edwards, CO — Eat Drink, Cut, Tacorico, Dish Dive and Eat Drink Denver.

Q: Where does your passion for food come from?

My love of food came from my paternal grandfather Henry “HJ” Forster. He taught me about smoked oysters, pickled herring and cheese balls in the early 70’s…he also would let me finger dip into his glasses of Riesling and French reds.

Q: Tell us a few of your favorite cuisines or types of food. What do you eat at home?

As I am a Hawaiian, I love fresh, innovative food that speaks to a region no matter if that is an island or a mountain. I love every food around the globe and at home I eat lots of veggies, but most importantly a ton of LOCAL ingredients not far from my home.

Pollyanna Forster is the new director of food and beverage for The Westin.

Special to the Daily

Q: After a long day of work, what drink do you make for yourself?

Usually, a grapefruit Spindrift on the rocks or a delicious glass of Luli rosé.

Q: Here in Vail we love our après ski, what is your perfect meal after a day of hitting the slopes?

I love both Alpenrose and Almresi…I think they really exemplify our ski town and provide an amazing experience.

Q: As the new food and beverage director for The Westin, what do you hope to accomplish?

Curate, collaborate and create RESULTS…with our family as well as our community of associates.

Q: What is your vision for the future of The Westin and Maya?

There are seven different outlets here, so my goals for each are unique. Overall, to create an experience where each individual wants to come back again and again.