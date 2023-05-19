Questions with comedians: David Louis

The Vail Comedy Festival is happening Memorial Day Weekend in Vail Village. David Louis is visiting from Milwaukee. We caught up with him to get his thoughts on Colorado, comedy and having a brother who is a ski patroller in Vail.

Have you ever performed in the Vail Valley?

I have not performed in Vail Valley before, except for snowboarding on the back bowls. I actually screwed my knee up on the mountain like 10 years ago when I lived in Colorado, ski patrol had to take me down. Now, years later my brother works ski patrol for Vail helping others like me who shredded just a bit too hard. I’m happy to be back so he can see me perform in his town, hopefully he won’t need to get me a sled.

Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory?

I started doing comedy here a long time ago, unfortunately, I moved away soon after. I wish I stayed, but it just wasn’t feasible at the time. I came back to Denver earlier this year and did some shows around the city. It was just nice to finally be back.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Festival?

Honestly, I’m not too familiar with the festival. I was in the village recently, and I saw posters for it. It’s actually when I submitted for the festival. I was wandering around the village with my brother who works ski patrol at Vail, and he told me about the festival because he went last year. As we ate tacos at his favorite spot in the bus station I applied to the festival. I’m bringing my dog who I adopted in Boulder when I was in college. She’s an old lady now, 14 years old. I’d love to do another hike with her in Colorado while I’m there.

Any major events coming up?

I just got done with a tour that brought me all over the Midwest, Texas, Colorado, and it ended in NYC doing a show called, “Comedians You Should Know” (CYSK).

You live in Milwaukee but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets?

Colorado is a great market, some of the best shows I’ve had on tour have been in Colorado, audiences love to laugh in Colorado.

How would you describe your comedy?

Stories and sarcasm, sometimes there’s a point.

What is next for David Louis?

I’ve been on the road a lot this year, this is the third festival I’ve done. My next plan is to move. Maybe back to NY, where I grew up, I can be with my family, or maybe Denver to be with my brother. Either way, more family in my future. Also, I’d like to record an album, maybe this year.

Vail Comedy Festival is three days of laughs May 26-28, 2023. A combination of comedy, street magic and live tapings it is fast becoming a Memorial Day Weekend tradition. Passes and more information about free family friendly events, a comedy school and more can be found at VailComedyFestival.com.