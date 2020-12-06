Radio Free Minturn looking for volunteer DJs, donations

Radio Free Minturn, in addition to its regular DJs, is looking for volunteer DJs to do weekly one- to two-hour shows. (Matt Botsford

Radio Free Minturn, a “pirate” station launched in 1998 in a Minturn living room, is a local community-based FM radio station that relies on 90% of its annual operating budget from listeners and friends of the station.

Each year, Radio Free Minturn hosts its “Fun Drive” to raise money to help support the station. This year’s fundraising efforts are underway in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day and run through Dec. 12 — although donations are welcome year-round.

“Our mission is to serve the Eagle Valley by providing radio programming that reflects the musical and cultural interests of the region, while offering a learning environment for fledgling broadcasters, students of journalism and musical enthusiasts,” the Radio Free Minturn website says.

The local station reaches listeners in Minturn, Vail, EagleVail, Avon and Edwards.

“Our genre-free station continues to take shape as folks from throughout the community take to the airwaves to spin everything from heavy metal to big band music,” the Radio Free Minturn website says. “We continue to add to our music archive.”

Radio Free Minturn, in addition to its regular DJs, is looking for volunteer DJs to do weekly one- to two-hour shows. No prior experience is needed. Applicants must fill out a DJ application and let the station know what kind of show they want to do.

“I have been spinning records and trying to brighten people’s commutes or whatever they happen to be doing when they tune in since 2017,” said volunteer DJ Jeremy Logan in a letter to the editor. “I not only believe community radio is important as a DJ because I find fulfillment in sharing music that is so near and dear to me, but I also find it a necessary alternative to commercial radio.”

Donations are tax deductible. Visit radiofreeminturn.org for more information, or call the station at 970-827-9079 — especially when DJs are live on the air. Tune in to Radio Free Minturn at 107.9 FM.

For a list of nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day, Dec. 8, visit http://www.coloradogives.org.