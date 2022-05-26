Railroad Earth added as final headliner for 2022 Block Party

Americana bluegrass band Railroad Earth has been added as the final headliner to the 2022 Block Party lineup in Downtown Eagle, CO taking place June 3-5.

Ojeda Photography/Courtesy photo

Organizers of the Block Party have announced renowned bluegrass-influenced Americana band Railroad Earth as the final headlining act to perform at the 2022 event. The group is slated to play the main stage on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m., closing out two days of live music by 13 bands on three stages.

For more than two decades, Railroad Earth has captivated audiences with their gleefully unpredictable live shows and studio releases. The group introduced its signature sound on The Black Bear Sessions in 2001 and have sold out shows in major venues across the country, including Red Rocks. They launched Hangtown Music Festival in Placerville, CA and Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival in Ozark, AR. Both festivals have had successful runs for more than a decade. The John Denver Estate tapped RRE to create music for lyrics penned by the late John Denver on the 2019 vinyl EP, “Railroad Earth: The John Denver Letters,” that has tallied tens of millions of streams and earned widespread critical acclaim.

In addition to Railroad Earth, the Block Party music lineup features Thievery Corporation, Heavy Breathers (with George Porter Jr. and JoJo Hermann), Ripe, Common Kings, Sam Bush, Keller & The Keels, Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Rebirth Brass Band, Liver Down the River, The Runaway Grooms and Trees Don’t Move. One and two-day general admission and discounted teen passes are available.

Tickets are also available for the Bloodies & Bluegrass closing concert with Leftover Salmon on Sunday, June 5 that includes an intimate performance with Leftover Salmon, along with a full buffet brunch and open bar.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BlockPartyEagle.com .