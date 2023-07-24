‘Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles’ comes to the Vilar in Beaver Creek Tuesday

When Rain debuted in the mid-1970s, tribute bands didn’t exist. Now, Rain has actually been playing The Beatles’ songs live in concert longer than the original band ever did.

Matt Christine/Courtesy photo

What: Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Tickets: Start at $65

More info: VilarPAC.org IF YOU GO...

The next best thing to seeing The Beatles live is experiencing Rain transport you back in time as the musicians present a note-for-note, multimedia experience of the fab four. Ironically, Rain has actually been playing The Beatles’ songs live in concert longer than the legendary foursome ever did.

When Rain — then spelled “Reign” — debuted in the mid-1970s, tribute bands didn’t exist; the musicians played Beatles music for fun but discovered they had quite a talent for duplicating the fab four. Founder, original keyboardist and now manager Mark Lewis has kept the band going since then, though half of the other original members have gone off to pursue their own sounds.

But Joey Curatolo, who played Paul McCartney on tour, as well as on Broadway from 2010 to 2011, also has remained. He’s now the musical director of Rain, while his son, aptly named Paul (Curatolo), has taken the role of Paul McCartney.

Paul Curatolo has spent countless years watching McCartney’s mannerisms and how McCartney’s style changed throughout the years, as well as watching his dad imitate the great musician. He spent six weeks getting the hang of playing left-handed, adding another layer of authenticity to the recreation of The Beatles on stage.

“It’s great to have such a tight relationship with my father and be able to share something we love so much,” Paul Curatolo said. “He’s a great teacher. I’ve grown up in the wings of the stage surrounded by Beatles’ music.”

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy image

While some audiences expect to sit in their seats as if they’re watching a Broadway show, Rain definitely encourages audience interaction.

“We give a glimpse of what it would have been like to see this music live. It really translates to the younger generation because they’ve never seen The Beatles,” he said, adding that internet videos and photos have made younger folks very familiar with The Beatles. “It’s really a concert when it gets down to it. We’re celebrating The Beatles.”

Five to six costume changes — from black suits to a psychedelic look — take audiences through the early days to The Beatles’ final Rooftop Concert. This year, an updated set and high-definition videos enhance the show, which ranges from footage from “The Ed Sullivan Show” to recording in studios and more.

“We’ve stepped into the 21st century with a video wall with four pillars on the sides,” Paul Curatolo said. “It immerses you into each set, with the songs and the era portrayed. Video, interviews and commercials are all tied into the show — two hours flies by.”

In addition to the Rooftop Concert — new for Rain’s 2023 tour — the band brings the “Abbey Road” album to life, along with other Beatles favorites.

The show, hailed as a worldwide sensation with more than 1.9 million people worldwide enjoying it, now delivers a fresh look through the sets and new Beatles songs it delivers. But, the message remains the same.

“To this day, The Beatles are just the greatest band. On top of that, look at the message, which is peace and love,” Paul Curatolo said. “What a great way to carry the torch. And, it adds a fun aspect that they were such characters and icons.”

To pull off such a popular Beatles tribute, the musicians — Curatolo, Steve Landes as John, Aaron Chiazza as Ringo, Alastar McNeil as George and Mark Beyer as the “fifth” Beatle — must be electrifying musicians in their own right. They approach the music with the same respect a classical musician treats classical music, studying not just each note and song, but also each mannerism, movement and nuance.

“We share with the audience how much we love The Beatles,” Paul Curatolo said. “It’s a big celebration.”