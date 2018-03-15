Raitman Art Galleries hosts artist, skier duo on Friday, March 16

The artwork of David V. Gonzales ignites a room with color and energy. The skiing of Chris Anthony has awed and wowed viewers for years in Warren Miller films. The Colorado-based masters of their crafts will come together for an art reception on Friday, March 16, at Raitman Art Galleries Bridge Street location in Vail.

David Gonzales' "Powder" art exhibition features multiple paintings of professional skier Chris Anthony. Gonzales' style has been known for perfectly capturing the energy of men and women in motion. His artwork has been featured at various large-scale events such as the USA Pro Challenge, the Pikes Peak Marathon, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and more.

The paintings of Anthony include the skier plowing through deep powder and flying off cliffs. "Powder Craze" combines these two staples of movies featuring Anthony, a colorful explosion of a skier soaring off a powdery jump. For his piece "Hover," Gonzales decided to go in a new direction and paint Anthony in black and white. The end result is a contemporary painting with a classic look.

Signed Copies

Anthony and Gonzales were first introduced to each other by the way of Anthony's philanthropic work. Gonzales donated a piece to an auction benefiting the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project. The Youth Initiative Project aims to "improve quality of life through introducing youth to educational enrichment opportunities in Arts, Athletics and Academics as well as provide financial support where needed." To support this great organization, David Gonzales and Raitman Art Galleries will be donating a portion of sales from paintings of Chris Anthony to the Youth Initiative Project. The namesake painting for the show, "Powder," has already sold and a substantial donation is already scheduled. Anthony will be autographing each sold painting for the lucky collector who acquires a painting of his likeness.

Gonzales and Anthony will be in Raitman Art Galleries' Bridge Street location from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. It's an opportunity to meet two experts at their professions and enjoy an evening of food, conversation and artwork.