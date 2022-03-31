Random Rab performs at Agave in Avon

Random Rab is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who has released 10 albums over the course of his decades-long career.

Denver-based electronic artist Random Rab is performing at Agave this Friday, April 1, from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“I guess it’s easy to get stuck on one genre and say that’s what I do, but I’ve always liked all music, and there are certain elements of every type of music that I love to incorporate,” Random Rab said. “I’ll have the beats of hip hop and the melodies of country and then the power of metal. It’s just about how to bring everything together and just let go of barriers.”

During his show on Friday, Random Rab will be singing live with his guitar while incorporating pre-produced electronic music into his sets. His live performances have earned him the nickname “Master of Emotion,” for how he uses sound to harness the emotions of his audience.

“I kind of think of music as a tool we use that has lots of little micro controls on it that slowly tweak our emotions,” Random Rab said. “I guess my goal is to just use those tools to escalate the feeling of feeling good at all times. I’m all about the good feels and the good emotions in my music.”

Random Rab is planning to release two new albums this year, and said he will be performing unreleased songs from both at his show on Friday. One of the albums will be done in his typical style, in line with previous releases, but he is also releasing his first ambient sounds album. The ambient tracks are created using a new technique that he is experimenting with, where each track is captured in a single take.

“I’m not using any loops, so it’s all kind of live improvisation, but I spend a lot of time getting all of my gear prepared and then do a one take shot of the track instead of doing multitracking where I’m editing things,” Random Rab said. “When I’m creating music, it’s like every song is a new approach. That’s what keeps it interesting for me — how do I do it differently this time, or compose it differently, or use a different technique.”

He has toured extensively across North America, including tours with Bassnectar, Shpongle, Emancipator, Beats Antique, and has headlined dozens festivals across the U.S. and internationally. This will be his sixth time performing at Agave in Avon, and said he looks forward to returning each time.

“For a little place up in the mountains, it’s just got a really good vibe,” Random Rab said. “Every time it’s a different group of people that happen to be up skiing or traveling from Denver, I just never know who’s going to be there. But there’s always a really good, awesome, supportive vibe, so I’ve always really enjoyed coming back.”

Tickets are on sale for $15 at Eventbrite, under the event name “Random Rab and Erothyme at Agave”. The venue is 21+. For more information about the show and other upcoming events at Agave, visit AgaveAvon.com .