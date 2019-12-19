Random Rab plays at Agave on Saturday

Random Rab is a multitalented electronic musician who’s been the frontman of a heavy metal band, toured as a classical trumpet player, played bass in a country music band, was a scratch DJ for a jazz fusion project and was the singer for a rock band in Mexico.

Emerging from his own distinct corner of the West Coast electronic music scene, Random Rab offers a powerful and unique contribution to sonic exploration. The artist plays at Agave in Avon on Saturday, Dec. 21. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. for 21 and up. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Often referred to as “The Master of Emotion,” Random Rab’s music is patently beautiful and melodic. With diverse influences ranging from trip-hop, classical and Arabic to bass driven compositions, his songs are considered anthemic and timeless. As a multi-instrumentalist and singer, his tracks are organic, uplifting and stand on their own as a distinct genre. Listeners of all types of music can find something they can relate to in his sound.

There is no doubt that the artist understands a multitude of musical styles. He has been the front man of a heavy metal band, toured as a classical trumpet player, played bass in a country music band, was a scratch DJ for a jazz fusion project, was the singer for a rock band in Mexico and has collaborated with countless musicians of all genres. From acoustic performances in the Himalayas to rocking packed clubs in New York, Random Rab has found a way to connect with people of all kinds.

With a dedicated fanbase born from the San Francisco underground, Random Rab has become a Burning Man legend for his sunrise sets: those are now his most sought-after performances. His current popularity can be traced to his breakout album, “The Elucidation of Sorrow.” This album firmly established him as a recognizable force in the electronic music scene. His latest and fourth album, “aRose,” catapulted him into a momentum that is now taking hold internationally.