Random Rab to play Agave in Avon

Emerging from his own distinct corner of the West Coast electronic music scene, Random Rab offers a powerful and unique contribution to sonic exploration. Agave will welcome Random Rab on Saturday, Dec. 15, beginning at 10 p.m. (doors will open at 9:30), and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.agaveavon.com and in person at the restaurant.

Often referred to as "the master of emotion," Random Rab's music is patently beautiful and melodic. With diverse influences ranging from trip-hop, classical and Arabic to bass driven compositions, his songs are considered anthemic and timeless. As a multi-instrumentalist and singer, his tracks are organic, uplifting and stand on their own as a distinct genre. Listeners of all types of music can find something they can relate to in this sound. He has toured extensively across North America, including tours with Bassnectar, Shpongle and Beats Antique, and headlined several festivals across the country.

There is no doubt that Rab understands a multitude of musical styles. He has been the front man of a heavy metal band, toured as a classical trumpet player, played bass in a country music band, was a scratch DJ for a jazz fusion project, was the singer for a rock band in Mexico and has collaborated with countless musicians of all styles. From acoustic performances in the Himalayas to rocking packed clubs in New York, Random Rab has found a way to connect with people of all kinds.

With a dedicated fanbase born from the San Francisco underground, Random Rab has become a Burning Man legend known for his sunrise sets that have now become one of his most sought after performances. His current popularity can often be traced to his breakout album, The Elucidation of Sorrow." This album firmly established him as a recognizable force in the electronic music scene. His forth album "aRose," catapulted him into the state of momentum that is now taking hold internationally. His latest studio effort, "Visurreal" debuted in the iTunes Top 10 electronic songs.