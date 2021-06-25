Randy Rogers Band brings deep country roots to VPAC on July 2

Randy Rogers Band’s latest album, “Hellbent,” is the culmination of their musical journey thus far.

Special to the Daily

For nearly two decades, the Randy Rogers Band has stuck together through the changing tides of a fickle industry. Rogers, the band’s founding member, likens the band to an oak tree.

“We’re not going anywhere,” he says. “We have a great and loyal fan base and we do things right.”

The band will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Tickets start at $88 and are available now at the VPAC box office at 970-845-8497 or http://www.vilarpac.org . The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village at 68 Avondale Lane in Beaver Creek.

The Randy Rogers Band is a unique brotherhood fueled by a shared passion for great music. Their passion for their craft has taken the band beyond their native Texas stages to sold-out shows around the country.

The band’s latest album, “Hellbent,” is a high-octane collection of songs buoyed by the same fearless spirit and sense of camaraderie that makes them so compelling to audiences around the country. The culmination of their musical journey thus far can be heard on the album, which was released in 2019.

“Creatively we all bring something different to the table and you can hear it in the records,” Rogers says. “You can hear people’s personalities in the records.”

Over the years, the band has worked hard to capture the live energy and passion on their albums, and “Hellbent” is no different.

“We’ve been through this process long enough to know that we wanted this record to be perfect and complete so we kept writing and went back in and we recorded again,” Rogers reveals. “It is important, especially in today’s day and age, not to put out content just for the sake of content. There is a lost art to making an entire album, being a cohesive unit and have it be something that you can stand up and play.”

From the relatable “Crazy People” to the sad song “Anchors Away” and the carefree love song “You, Me and a Bottle,” the album — recorded at the legendary RCA Studio A — is full of stories and tunes that fans adore.

“When we play our shows, people expect to have a great night and to go home satisfied,” Rogers says. “As long as we keep doing that, no change in the industry, no record deal or anything like that can make or break this band.”