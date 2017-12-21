Reach your 2018 fitness goals with the Elite Training Suite at Vail Vitality Center

VAIL — With the new year comes the usual resolutions — eat healthier; spend less time in front of screens; move more; get into better shape; lose weight.

If you're resolving to actively pursue better health in 2018, then the Vail Vitality Center is here to help. The facility recently unveiled its Elite Training Suite for anyone who wants to work toward their health and fitness goals with personalized training sessions in a private space.

The 340-square-foot room has all the equipment needed for a full-body workout, including a bench, dumbbells, kettle bells, a FreeMotion dual cable cross machine, a SPARK trainer, treadmill and Concept2 rower. There is also plenty of open space in the center of the room, making it ideal for movement-based work like plyometrics, as well as space for a private yoga or mat pilates class.

"When you're paying for a trainer, you want full access to all the gym equipment," said Blake Gould, fitness operations manager and lead coach for the Vail Vitality Center. "This separate room allows people to get off the main floor and into a private space, giving them the personal attention they need without the distractions and unwanted attention that comes from being on the gym floor."

Get results in special setting

Every person's goals are different, and the experienced trainers at the Vail Vitality Center focus on what an individual needs based on his or her fitness goals, present or past injuries, and on what shows up from the functional movement screen.

"Based on the person's goals, we can do straight cardio workouts, cardio-strength workout or just strength workouts — all inside the Elite Training Suite," Gould said.

A personal trainer can really help someone dial in what they want to accomplish inside the gym and out on the mountain. The Elite Training Suite is perfect for those who want results but don't want to be exposed in the full gym setting. Coaches reserve the room to work one-on-one with every client.

"I've been in this industry for over a decade and I've never seen a place that offers a private room to train in," Gould said. "Everything is usually done on the floor with other people around. This allows everything to become very personal with your coach, and there are no distractions in the way of working toward your goals."

For more information on the Elite Training Suite and to book a private training session, call the Vail Vitality Center at 970-476-7721.

Additionally, the Vail Vitality Center offers a diverse and unique range of exercise programs to develop your strength, flexibility and cardiovascular system. Group classes include both indoor and outdoor sessions, led by highly qualified and motivated fitness professionals. See all the offerings and the full schedule at http://www.vailvitalitycenter.com/schedule/.