Ready for winter? Vilar Center at Beaver Creek hosting 6-film series to help, plus a Metallica performance film

The Teton Gravity Reserach Film Series features professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones (pictured), Travis Rice and other icons in the sport traveling mountains across the world.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is looking to get people stoked for the coming ski and snowboard season with Teton Gravity Research’s Film Series, bringing six films to the intimate theater at Beaver Creek on seven dates in November and December — plus an additional film celebrating Metallica.

Tickets are $10-$20 and are on sale now. The Teton Gravity Research series kicks off Nov. 5 with “Jeremy Jones’ Deeper,” the first in his iconic snowboard movie trilogy, and wraps up Dec. 22 with TGR’s “Make Believe” — and then the Vilar Center on Dec. 28-29 will show “S&M2: Metallica & San Francisco Symphony Film.”

“As we navigate our way through the performance shutdown sustained by the entertainment industry, we look forward to introducing some alternative programming,” Vilar Center Executive Director Duncan Horner said in an emailed news release. “As we explore new avenues, film is certainly a good and safe place to start, and we’re thrilled to be introducing a TGR series this fall with gripping, adventure content that is always better enjoyed on a large screen in the company of others. Also, be sure to stay tuned as we prepare to announce a big winter season in the coming weeks.”

All events at the Vilar Center incorporate limited and physically distanced seating, increased cleaning procedures and other protocols to continue to make events safe and possible. Only 100 tickets will be sold per show at the Vilar Center, a 535-seat venue.

For tickets and COVID-19 policies, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

This summer, the Vilar Center successfully hosted its Ghost Light Series, featuring live music at the indoor venue.

Teton Gravity Film Series Schedule

“Jeremy Jones’ Deeper”

Thursday, Nov. 5, 3 and 8 p.m. ($10)

Jeremy Jones is a professional snowboarder known for his big mountain freeriding. He’s also the founder of Jones Snowboards. In “Deeper,” follow Jones and other legendary riders Travis Rice, Xavier De Le Rue and others on all night hikes, sleeping on peaks and hiking huge mountain faces for 65 miles chasing never-ending storms.

“Jeremy Jones’ Further”

Thursday, Nov. 12, 3 and 8 p.m. ($10)

In “Further,” the second film in the Jones’ snowboard movie trilogy, takes viewers to far-off places, including the Japanese Alps, Norway’s Atomfjella Mountains, Austria’s Karwendel Range as well as ranges in Alaska and California. Jones and seven other riders summit peaks and find never before ridden lines.

“Jeremy Jones’ Higher”

Thursday, Nov. 19, 3 and 8 p.m. ($10)

“Higher,” the third and final installment in the trilogy, features Jones’ journey to becoming 10-time Big Mountain Rider of the Year after growing up as a child hiking in Cape Cod. “Higher” features Jones and his friends leaving tracks on signature lines as close as Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe and as far as Alaska and Nepal.

“Far Out”

Thursday, Dec. 3, 3 and 8 p.m. ($10)

“Far Out” takes viewers along as snowboarders chase some of the most remote and unexplored mountain ranges in the world. Riders take on the Albanian Alps, Purcell Mountains of British Columbia, Crazy Mountains in Montana as well as urban riding in Kamchatka. The film also features an 11-year-old rider shredding Jackson Hole, and much more.

“Roadless”

Thursday, Dec. 17, 3 and 8 p.m. ($10)

Bryan Iguchi, Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice team up in “Roadless,” embarking on a 10-day human-powered adventure through a largely untracked part of Wyoming, chasing lines in the beautiful Teton Wilderness.

“Make Believe”

Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22-23, 3 and 8 p.m. ($20)

Newly released, “Make Believe” celebrates 25 years of Teton Gravity Research athletes and adventures. The film features 16 athletes riding across the world.

Additional Film

“S&M2: Metallica & San Francisco Symphony Film”

Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28-29, 8 p.m. ($20)

Last year, Metallica and the 80-member San Francisco Symphony performed two sold-out shows watched by 40,000 fans from 70 different countries. The celebration of Metallica takes viewers along for the ride of the historic concert that brought Metallica and the symphony together for the first time since 1999.