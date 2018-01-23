Record-setting mountaineer Eric Alexander presents at Artists, Authors & Athletes series

More information: The VIP dinner has eight seats available. Visit http://www.thesebastianvail.com or call 970-306-4640.

VAIL — The Sebastian in Vail is hosting its third Artists, Authors & Athletes program on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. with author and mountaineer Eric Alexander.

His book, "The Summit: Faith Beyond Everest," tells his record-setting journey of scaling Mount Everest, leading his friend, blind climber Erik Weinhenmayer.

Alexander has devoted his life to guiding people with disabilities to perilous places in the world, which he writes about in "The Summit." Alexander and Weihenmayer have also climbed and skied two more of the seven summits — Russia's Mount Elbrus at 18,500 feet and Mount Kosciusko in Australia, earning the first-ever blind ski descent on each.

With Alexander leading Weihenmayer, the pair has conquered three of the seven summits, the highest points on each of the seven continents. Alexander has climbed the highest point on six of the seven summits, leading a person with a disability to each and led expeditions throughout Europe, North America, South America, the Himalaya and other mountainous regions of the globe.

"Eric has led an inspiring life that most of us can only dream about," said Bryan Austin, general manager of The Sebastian-Vail. "He redefines the limits of what we think we can achieve. I believe his talk will motivate all of us to push ourselves further in our everyday lives."

Alexander's life hasn't been without setbacks. He survived a 150-foot fall in the Himalayas and developed pulmonary edema. However, he continues to spend time pushing his own limits and looking for new challenges. Alexander shares his story with audiences all over the country and when he is not traveling, he works with many organizations teaching and encouraging able bodied and disabled alike in the outdoors.

During the one-hour Artists, Authors & Athletes reception, Alexander will speak on his passions, inspirations and how his setbacks have led him to where he is today. The one-hour reception features the hotel's popular Sparkle & Pop amenity that includes complimentary prosecco and white chocolate truffle popcorn.

After the reception, Alexander will host a VIP, prix fixe dinner in the Leonora private dining room for those who want to learn a little more and dig a little deeper into the topics he'll be discussing. The VIP dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. featuring a three-course wine paring menu for $100 per person.

Artists, Authors & Athletes connects locals and visitors with experts in their chosen field. The program takes place the first Thursday of the month. Additional confirmed presenters for the winter season include contemporary artist Britten on March 1. The April 5 presenter is still being confirmed. Artists, Authors & Athletes runs through April and will return for a summer series in June. Additional presenters will be announced as they are confirmed.

Reservations to attend the reception are not required, however those who want to attend the intimate, VIP dinner can call 970-306-4640 for a reservation. Only eight seats are available for each of the monthly VIP dinners.

For hotel reservation or more information on The Sebastian-Vail, call 800-724-6535 or visit http://www.TheSebastianVail.com.